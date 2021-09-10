Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Watch Shree Siddhivinayak Temple darshan LIVE streaming for aarti, seek Bappa's blessings!

New Delhi: The much-awaited and auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated this year on September 10. The nation is gripped in the festive fervour of the special day, with temples decorated and Ganpati idols brought home by many devotees, seeking Bappa's blessings. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha.

However, amid the deadly novel coronavirus second-wave outbreak, strict protocols are in place. Restrictions have been imposed in Maharashtra, where Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival.

Mumbai police have imposed Sec 144 CrPC from September 10-19. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather at a place. No Ganpati processions will be allowed, the police said in its order.

People have been advised to celebrate the festival at home.

But worry not, in case you are away and want to seek Bappa's blessings, watch Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai live streaming here and pray to the Lord. Watch aarti:

GANESH CHATURTHI PUJA MUHURAT:

Ganesha Chaturthi on Friday, September 10, 2021

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:03 AM to 01:33 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 30 Mins

Ganesha Visarjan on Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:12 AM to 08:53 PM

Duration - 11 Hours 41 Mins

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 12:18 AM on Sep 10, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 09:57 PM on Sep 10, 2021

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul.

The more you worship with an open mind and sanctimonious thoughts—the more Ganpati will bestow you with wisdom, health, and prosperity.

Fold your hands and close your eyes, for God is listening.

Ganpati Bappa Morya!