Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 21 Names Of Lord Ganesha And Their Divine Meanings

Lord Ganesha, also known as Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles), is one of the most revered deities in Hinduism. Worshipped at the beginning of all auspicious rituals and new ventures, Ganesha is believed to bless devotees with wisdom, prosperity, and success. The elephant-headed deity has many forms, each symbolizing a unique aspect of his divine power.

In Hindu scriptures, Lord Ganesha is known by several names—each name carrying a special significance and spiritual meaning. Chanting these names during prayers, especially during Ganesh Chaturthi or daily worship, is said to bring positivity, remove difficulties, and invoke his blessings.

Here are the 21 sacred names of Lord Ganesha (Ganesha Ekavimshati Naamavali) and their meanings:

1. Sumukha – The one with a beautiful face

2. Ekadanta – The one with a single tusk, symbolizing sacrifice and wisdom

3. Kapila – The one who is deep like fire or tawny in color

4. Gajakarna – The one with elephant-like ears

5. Lambodara – The one with a large belly, signifying generosity and the universe within

6. Vikata – The one with a unique form, remover of obstacles

7. Vighnanāśa – The destroyer of obstacles

8. Vināyaka – The supreme leader, without a master above him

9. Dhumraketu – The one who has the appearance of smoke or fire, a form of power

10. Ganadhyaksha – The leader of the Ganas (divine attendants)

11. Bhalachandra – The one who adorns the moon on his forehead

12. Gajānana – The one with the face of an elephant

13. Vakratunda – The one with a curved trunk, symbolizing adaptability and uniqueness

14. Shoorpakarna – The one with large ears, representing wisdom and listening to prayers

15. Heramba – The protector of the weak and the helpless

16. Skandapurvaja – The elder brother of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya)

17. Siddhivinayaka – The bestower of success and accomplishments

18. Vighnaraja – The king who removes obstacles

19. Yogadhipa – The lord of meditation and yoga

20. Durga Ganapati – The invincible one, destroyer of evil forces

21. Ganapati – The lord of all Ganas, revered as the ultimate guide

Significance of Chanting Ganesha’s 21 Names

Devotees often recite these 21 names during prayers, especially in the morning, before beginning new work, or during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Each name is considered a mantra in itself, carrying vibrations that bring wisdom, prosperity, peace, and protection.

By remembering these names with devotion, one not only seeks blessings but also cultivates qualities like patience, knowledge, humility, and inner strength.

