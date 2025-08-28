Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Check Dos And Don’ts Of Ganpati Puja

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, will be observed in 2025 with great devotion and enthusiasm. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha—the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity—this festival marks the beginning of auspicious occasions. Families bring home Ganpati idols, perform puja with devotion, and later bid farewell through Ganesh Visarjan.

To ensure that your prayers are received with positive energy and blessings, it is important to follow certain traditions and avoid common mistakes. Here are the key dos and don’ts of Ganpati Puja 2025:

Dos for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Choose the Right Idol

Always bring an idol made of eco-friendly material like clay. It symbolizes purity and helps protect the environment during visarjan.

Purify the Home and Altar

Clean the house, especially the puja space, before placing the idol. A purified environment attracts positivity.

Install the Idol at the Right Time

Bring Ganpati home during the shubh muhurat and place the idol facing north, east, or northeast direction.

Offer Modaks and Fruits

Lord Ganesha is fond of modaks, durva grass, red flowers, jaggery, and coconut. Offer these daily with devotion.

Chant Ganesh Mantras and Aarti

Perform morning and evening aartis with family members. Reciting the Ganesh Atharvashirsha or simple mantras like “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” brings peace and prosperity.

Maintain Satvik Lifestyle

During the puja days, follow a vegetarian diet, maintain cleanliness, and practice self-discipline to enhance spiritual energy.

Visarjan with Respect

Bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with songs, prayers, and joy, ensuring eco-friendly immersion in ponds or artificial tanks.

Don’ts for Ganesh Chaturthi Puja

Don’t Place the Idol Randomly

Avoid placing Ganpati idols in bedrooms, kitchens, or directly against walls. The idol should have space around it.

Don’t Break Coconut Inside Home

Always break coconuts outside or in a designated area, as it is a symbolic ritual of breaking ego and negativity.

Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food and Alcohol

Refrain from consuming meat, fish, alcohol, or tobacco during Ganesh Chaturthi days, as it reduces the sanctity of the puja.

Don’t Leave the Idol Unattended

Ensure that the idol is always respected. Avoid turning your back towards the idol while performing rituals.

Don’t Use Plastic or Thermocol

Decorations should be eco-friendly. Avoid harmful materials that pollute water bodies during visarjan.

Don’t Forget Daily Offerings

Missing daily aarti, naivedya, or prayers is considered disrespectful. Consistency is key in devotion.

Avoid Negative Emotions

Anger, quarrels, or negative talk during the festival is considered inauspicious. Maintain harmony and joy.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)