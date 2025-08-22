Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Dos And Don’ts To Follow While Bringing Ganpati Bappa Home

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of India’s most cherished festivals, will be celebrated with grandeur in 2025, beginning on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Devotees across the country prepare their homes with devotion and joy to welcome Lord Ganesha, the harbinger of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune.

While the excitement of bringing Ganpati Bappa home fills the air, it’s equally important to observe certain rituals and traditions to ensure a spiritually fulfilling celebration.

Here are some dos and don’ts to keep in mind when bringing Lord Ganesha home this year:

Dos to Follow

1. Choose the Right Idol

Opt for an eco-friendly idol made of clay or natural materials to honor both tradition and the environment. The size should suit your home space, ensuring the idol is placed respectfully.

2. Clean and Purify the Space

Before bringing Ganpati Bappa home, thoroughly clean your home and the designated place for the idol. Decorate the area with flowers, rangoli, and lights to create an auspicious atmosphere.

3. Right Muhurat (Auspicious Timing)

According to Hindu tradition, the idol should be installed during an auspicious time. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 28, and consulting a local priest for the exact muhurat will enhance the positivity of the ritual.

4. Perform Ganesh Sthapana Properly

Place the idol facing east or north for maximum spiritual benefit. Use a clean wooden platform draped with red or yellow cloth and decorate it with fresh flowers and durva grass.

5. Offer Sattvic Bhog

Prepare and offer modaks, laddus, fruits, and other sattvic foods. Modak, considered Lord Ganesha’s favorite sweet, is a must during the puja.

6. Daily Aarti and Bhajans

Perform morning and evening aartis with devotion. Chant mantras like “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” and sing bhajans to fill your home with divine energy.

7. Maintain Positivity and Devotion

Keep the environment cheerful and devotional. Celebrate with family, friends, and community, spreading messages of unity and peace.

Don’ts to Avoid

1. Avoid Inauspicious Materials

Do not use idols made of harmful chemicals or plaster of Paris (POP) as they harm the environment when immersed.

2. Don’t Place the Idol Randomly

Avoid placing the idol directly on the floor or near washrooms and corners. It should always be placed on a clean platform in a respectful position.

3. Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food and Alcohol

During Ganesh Chaturthi, abstain from consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol, as the festival calls for purity and devotion.

4. Don’t Forget Daily Rituals

Skipping daily puja, aartis, or offerings is considered disrespectful. Once you bring Ganpati home, ensure consistency in devotion until visarjan.

5. Don’t Rush Visarjan

Immersion should be performed with devotion and not hurriedly. Eco-friendly visarjan, like immersing in a water tank or artificial pond, is preferable to protect nature.

6. Avoid Negative Emotions

Stay away from arguments, anger, or negativity in the household. The presence of Ganpati is believed to bring peace and happiness, so maintaining harmony is essential.