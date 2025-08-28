Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How To Perform 1.5 Day Ganesh Visarjan – Muhurat Timings, Step-By-Step Rituals, And Devotional Instructions

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is a festival of devotion, joy, and grandeur, culminating in the visarjan (immersion) of Lord Ganesha’s idol. Proper planning and performing rituals at the right time are considered crucial for the spiritual significance of the event.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 1.5 Dinn Ganesh Visarjan in 2025, including auspicious timings and step-by-step rituals:-

Date of Ganesh Visarjan 2025

Date: 8th August 2025

According to Drik Panchang, Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesha Visarjan

Timing plays an important role in ensuring a smooth and blessed Visarjan.

Here are the Choghadiya muhurats for 8th August 2025:

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 12:23 PM to 03:35 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha): 05:11 PM to 06:48 PM

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara): 06:48 PM to 09:35 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha): 12:23 AM to 01:47 AM, 29th August

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita): 03:11 AM to 05:59 AM, 29th August

Performing the Visarjan during these muhurats is considered highly auspicious.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Visarjan Rituals

Following the correct rituals makes the Visarjan spiritually meaningful.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:-

Pre-Visarjan Puja:

Offer five items to Lord Ganesha before immersion: deep (oil lamps), pushp (flowers), dhoop (incense), gandh (fragrance), and food.

Recite the Ashtothara Shatanamavali of Lord Ganesha.

Distribute prasad to neighbours.

Preparing for Immersion:

Using Ganga water, draw a rangoli or swastika on the vehicle’s wooden base.

Sprinkle uncooked rice (akshat) on the track and cover it with a red, pink, or yellow cloth.

Placing the Idol:

Lay the Lord Ganesha idol on the prepared cloth.

Break a coconut and present Ganesha with flowers, fruits, modak, or any other treats.

Final Offerings Before Departure:

Perform one more worship before leaving for immersion.

Place money, sweets, betel nuts, and durva grass in a silk cloth next to the idol.

Aarti and Farewell:

Conduct an aarti with family or community, singing Ganapati bhajans.

Offer a namaskar to Ganesha, requesting forgiveness for any mistakes during worship.

Ensure the idol and all offerings flow respectfully into the water, without scattering, during the immersion.

Devotional Instructions

Chant Mantras: Recite Ganesh stotras or “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” before and during Visarjan.

Offerings: Present sweets, flowers, and fruits as a token of devotion.

Meditation & Reflection: Spend a few minutes reflecting on the teachings of Lord Ganesha, practicing humility, and forgiveness.

Family Participation: Engage family and friends in rituals to spread positivity and devotion.

Mindful Immersion: Perform Visarjan with sincerity, ensuring respect for both tradition and the environment.

Ganesh Visarjan is a blend of devotion, culture, and community celebration. Performing the rituals properly during the auspicious muhurats brings blessings, prosperity, and spiritual satisfaction. Remember to treat the immersion with respect, ensuring that the offerings and idol enter the water in a dignified manner.

