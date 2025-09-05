Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How To Perform 11th Day Visarjan – Date, Timings, Rituals, And Directional Instructions

Ganpati Visarjan marks the grand culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, where devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after 11 days of worship. In 2025, this auspicious event will be observed with traditional fervor, and performing the Visarjan with the right rituals and timings is believed to bring prosperity and remove obstacles.

If you are preparing for the 11-day Ganesh Visarjan in 2025, here’s a comprehensive guide to help you perform the Visarjan correctly, including auspicious muhurats (timings) and directional instructions to make your celebration spiritually meaningful.

Understanding Ganpati Visarjan

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ganpati Visarjan symbolizes the return of Lord Ganesha to his celestial abode after blessing devotees with wisdom and prosperity. The Visarjan involves immersing the idol in water, accompanied by prayers, chanting of mantras, and cultural festivities.

The 11th day celebration is significant, marking the end of the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi to Chaturdashi, after which the idol is immersed.

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganpati Visarjan 2025

According to Drik Panchang, Timing is crucial when performing Visarjan to ensure blessings and remove negativity. The Choghadiya Muhurat divides the day into several periods classified as Shubha (auspicious), Labha (beneficial), Amrita (nectar-like), and others. Performing Visarjan during these periods is considered highly favourable.

(Also Read: Celebrate Ganeshotsav 2025 With Radiance: Top 10 DIY Skincare And Pampering Tips For Glowing Skin)

Here are the key auspicious muhurats for Ganpati Visarjan 2025:-

Morning Muhurat (Shubha): 07:37 AM to 09:11 AM

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 12:20 PM to 05:03 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha): 06:37 PM to 08:03 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 09:29 PM to 01:46 AM (on September 7)

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha): 04:37 AM to 06:03 AM (on September 7)

Important Dates and Tithis

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 03:12 AM on September 6, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 01:41 AM on September 7, 2025

The Visarjan is ideally performed during the Chaturdashi tithi, marking the completion of the 11-day festival.

Step-by-Step Guide to Perform 11 Day Ganesh Visarjan

1. Preparation Before Visarjan

Clean the area where Ganesh idol is placed.

Gather flowers, coconut, sweets (modaks), and turmeric powder for the ritual.

Prepare the Visarjan procession with music and decorations.

2. Performing the Aarti

Light a diya (oil lamp) and incense sticks.

Sing or play the Ganesh aarti to invoke divine blessings.

Offer flowers, sweets, and coconut to the idol.

(Also Read: Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Key Rules To Keep In Your Mind While Saying Goodbye To Lord Ganesha)

3. Chanting Mantras

Chant popular mantras such as "Om Gan Ganapataye Namah" to seek blessings.

Recite prayers requesting Lord Ganesha to bless you and return next year.

4. Directional Instructions for Visarjan

Traditionally, the Ganesh idol is taken towards the nearest water body (river, lake, or sea) for immersion.

The procession should move in a clockwise direction around the idol to maintain sanctity.

If immersing at home in a water pot, the same clockwise movement is recommended.

5. The Immersion

Gently immerse the idol in the water, symbolizing the return of Lord Ganesha to his celestial abode.

Sprinkle holy water (Gangajal) and flowers during immersion.

6. Final Prayers and Gratitude

Thank Lord Ganesha for his blessings throughout the festival.

Pray for wisdom, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Tips for an Eco-Friendly Ganesh Visarjan

Use clay idols instead of plaster of Paris to prevent water pollution.

Avoid chemical-based colors; opt for natural, biodegradable paints.

Use eco-friendly decorations and minimize plastic waste.

Choose natural water bodies with care to preserve the environment.

Ganpati Visarjan 2025 is a time to express devotion, gratitude, and joy as Lord Ganesha is respectfully sent back to his divine abode. Observing the auspicious muhurats, following traditional rituals, and honoring directional practices make this spiritual occasion deeply fulfilling. Celebrate with family and community, and embrace the blessings of wisdom, prosperity, and happiness.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)