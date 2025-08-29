Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How To Perform 3rd Day Ganesh Visarjan – Muhurat Timings, Step-By-Step Rituals, And Devotional Instructions

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi, the grand festival of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with immense devotion and joy across India, especially in Maharashtra. The festival begins with the installation of Lord Ganesha’s idol and concludes with Visarjan (immersion of the idol), which can take place on different days such as 1.5 days, 3 days, 5 days, 7 days, and finally on Anant Chaturdashi (10th/11th day).

While Anant Chaturdashi is considered the most significant day for Visarjan, many families perform 3rd day Visarjan with equal devotion and reverence. It is believed that performing Ganesha Visarjan on odd-numbered days like the 3rd, 5th, or 7th day holds spiritual importance, as it symbolises auspicious beginnings and blessings.

3rd Day Visarjan Date in 2025

According to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Devotees who perform 3rd day Visarjan will bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on the third day of the festival with deep devotion, seeking his blessings for wisdom, prosperity, and the removal of obstacles.

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for 3rd Day Ganesh Visarjan 2025

According to Drik Panchang, To ensure maximum blessings, devotees immerse Lord Ganesha’s idol during Shubh (auspicious) Choghadiya timings. Below are the favorable Muhurat timings for Sunday, August 31, 2025 (calculated from sunrise to next sunrise):

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 05:59 AM to 10:47 AM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha): 12:23 PM to 01:59 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara): 05:11 PM to 06:47 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha): 09:35 PM to 10:59 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 12:23 AM to 04:35 AM (August 30, 2025)

Devotees are advised to avoid Rahu Kaal during immersion and follow city-specific timings closer to the date.

Rituals of 3rd Day Ganesh Visarjan

1. Morning Puja and Aarti

On Visarjan day, devotees wake up early, clean their homes and the altar, and perform Ganesh Puja with flowers, fruits, coconut, and sweets (especially modaks, Ganesha’s favorite). Special prayers and aarti are offered before bidding farewell.

2. Uttar Puja (Farewell Ritual)

Before taking the idol for immersion, devotees perform Uttar Puja, a ritual where Lord Ganesha is requested to return to his heavenly abode. It signifies gratitude for his presence at home for three days.

3. Joyous Procession and Bhajans

The idol is carried in a colorful procession with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya” (Come soon next year, Lord Ganesha). The atmosphere is filled with music, dance, and devotion as families and communities join in.

4. Idol Immersion (Visarjan)

Finally, the idol is immersed in a water body—river, sea, lake, or eco-friendly pond—while praying for prosperity, wisdom, and peace. Eco-friendly idols are highly recommended to protect the environment.

Significance of 3-Day Ganesh Visarjan

Performing Visarjan on the 3rd day is believed to bring quick blessings from Lord Ganesha.

It symbolises detachment, teaching us that material things are temporary while devotion and good deeds remain eternal.

Families believe that Bappa removes obstacles, blesses with prosperity, and ensures peace in the household.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a religious festival but also a celebration of unity, joy, and devotion. The 3rd day Visarjan in 2025, falling on August 31, is a heartfelt way for devotees to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha while seeking his blessings for the coming year.

As we prepare to welcome Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, let us celebrate with love, devotion, and eco-friendly practices to ensure both spiritual and environmental harmony.

