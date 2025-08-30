Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How To Perform 5th Day Ganesh Visarjan – Muhurat Timings, Step-By-Step Rituals, And Devotional Instructions

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom. The festival culminates with the Ganesh Visarjan, a ritual where devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesha in water. In 2025, the 5th Day Ganesh Visarjan falls on Sunday, August 31, and performing the visarjan during the auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat is considered highly beneficial.

Here’s a complete guide on 5th Day Ganesh Visarjan 2025, including Muhurat timings, rituals, and devotional instructions:-

According to drik panchang, Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurat for Ganesh Visarjan – August 31, 2025

According to drik panchang, To ensure a smooth and spiritually beneficial visarjan, follow these auspicious Choghadiya timings:

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita): 07:35 AM to 12:22 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha): 01:58 PM to 03:33 PM

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara): 06:44 PM to 10:58 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha, on Sep 01): 01:47 AM to 03:11 AM

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha, on Sep 01): 04:36 AM to 06:00 AM

Choosing these time slots ensures that the visarjan is performed under the most auspicious planetary influences, bringing prosperity, luck, and positive energy.

Step-By-Step Ganesh Visarjan Rituals

Performing Ganesh Visarjan is a devotional act, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution in life. Follow these steps for a smooth and spiritual experience:

1. Prepare for Visarjan

Clean your house and the area where the idol is placed.

Gather offerings like modaks, flowers, coconut, turmeric, vermilion, and incense sticks.

Prepare a small container or tray to carry the offerings safely.

2. Chant Mantras and Offer Prayers

Begin by lighting incense sticks and a diya.

Recite the Ganesh mantra: “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah”.

Offer flowers, sweets, coconut, and turmeric to Lord Ganesha.

3. Perform Aarti

Sing or play the Ganesh Aarti while waving the diya in a circular motion.

Encourage family members to join in singing bhajans and chanting prayers.

4. Procession to the Visarjan Site

Carry the idol carefully to the nearest river, lake, or sea.

If possible, create a small procession with music and devotional songs.

5. Immersion (Visarjan)

Gently place the idol into the water, preferably at one of the auspicious Choghadiya timings.

While immersing, chant: “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi Aana”.

Offer gratitude for blessings received during the festival.

6. Final Prayers and Cleanup

Sprinkle holy water or flowers in the surrounding area as a token of respect.

Clean the area used for visarjan to maintain environmental sanctity.

Devotional Tips for 5th Day Ganesh Visarjan

Avoid using non-biodegradable idols to protect the environment.

Perform visarjan with family members to enhance collective devotion.

Meditate for a few minutes after visarjan to internalize the blessings and positive energy.

Feed birds or animals nearby as an act of compassion, which is believed to please Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025’s 5th Day Visarjan is not only a ritual but a celebration of devotion, unity, and respect for nature. By performing the visarjan during the auspicious Choghadiya timings and following the step-by-step rituals, devotees can ensure spiritual fulfillment and a prosperous year ahead.

