Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When Is Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025, August 26 or 27? Check Date, Time, Rituals, Wishes And Much More

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is observed with grandeur and devotion across India, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

Vinayaka Chaturthi holds deep spiritual and cultural importance. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Worshipping him on this day is believed to remove negativity, bring good fortune, and ensure success in new ventures. The festival also symbolizes unity, community bonding, and cultural expression through music, dance, and art.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025- Date And Time

According to DrikPanchang, Ganesh Chaturthi (Vinayaka Chaturthi) in New Delhi for 2025 is scheduled on Wednesday, 27 August 2025. The Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat (the most auspicious time for worship) is from 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM.

Additionally, here are the relevant tithi (lunar day) timings:

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 1:54 PM on 26 August and ends at 3:44 PM on 27 August

There is also a note warning devotees to avoid moon sighting on 26 August (1:54 PM–8:29 PM) and 27 August (9:28 AM–8:57 PM) due to religious lore.

Rituals of Ganesh Chaturthi

The festival begins with the installation of beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha at homes and public pandals. Devotees perform pranapratishtha (ritual to invoke life into the idol) followed by shodashopachara puja (16 forms of offering). Offerings include flowers, durva grass, coconut, jaggery, and the most beloved sweet of Lord Ganesha – modak.

Morning and evening aarti is performed with devotional songs and chants.

Many people observe fasts and read stories of Lord Ganesha’s birth.

The festival concludes with Ganesh Visarjan, where idols are immersed in water bodies, symbolizing the cycle of birth and dissolution. Devotees chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as they bid farewell, with the belief that Ganesha will return the next year with more blessings.

Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes