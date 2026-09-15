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  • /Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Devotees gather in large numbers at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal for prayers

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Devotees gather in large numbers at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal for prayers

Devotees gathered in huge numbers at Pune’s Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal to offer prayers during Ganesh Utsav, with long queues and a deeply devotional atmosphere.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Devotees gather in large numbers at Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal for prayers
Image Credit: Instagram (@shrimantdagdushethganpati)

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