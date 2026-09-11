/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From modak to maha prasad, 10 days 10 bhog ideas to offer Bappa with love and devotion

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most loved festivals in India, celebrated with great devotion and joy. During the 10-day celebration, offering different bhog (prasad) to Lord Ganesha is considered very special and auspicious. Each day can be made more meaningful with simple homemade offerings made with love.
If there's one sweet that belongs to Ganesha, it's this one. You can make steamed modak or fried modak with coconut and jaggery filling.
Boondi ladoo or besan ladoo are perfect for the second day. These sweets are easy to prepare and full of festive taste.
Fresh coconut or coconut-based sweets like coconut barfi can be offered. Coconut is considered pure and sacred in Hindu rituals.
Bananas, apples, pomegranates, grapes mix them, and you've got a bhog that's as healthy as it is simple. No cooking required, but the devotion is the same.
Milk, rice, sugar, a handful of dry fruits that's really all it takes. Kheer is traditional for a reason. It's comfort food that also happens to be sacred.
This one's rich jaggery and chana dal folded into every bite. Sweet, festive, and deeply regional in character.
Ghee, semolina, sugar. That's the whole recipe, and it comes together fast which makes it perfect when day seven sneaks up on you.
A mix of almonds, cashews, raisins, and dates can be offered as a light and healthy bhog.
As the festival edges toward its close, soft milk pedas fit right in. Simple, comforting, and fitting for the second-to-last day.
On the final day, prepare a full traditional thali including sweets, poori, sabzi, kheer, and fruits as a grand offering to Bappa.
At its core, this isn't really about the dishes. It's about devotion, gratitude, and the love poured into each offering. Every single day carries its own meaning, and together, they bring something genuinely positive into the home.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.