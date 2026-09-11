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  • /Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From modak to maha prasad, 10 days 10 bhog ideas to offer Bappa with love and devotion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From modak to maha prasad, 10 days 10 bhog ideas to offer Bappa with love and devotion

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with devotion by offering different bhog (prasad) to Lord Ganesha over 10 days.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From modak to maha prasad, 10 days 10 bhog ideas to offer Bappa with love and devotion
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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