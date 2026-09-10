/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Is it on September 13 or 14? Check date, tithi, muhurat, rituals, and puja samagri here

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India's most loved festivals, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. During this time, devotees bring Ganpati idols home, decorate pandals, and perform prayers with great devotion. The festival lasts for several days and ends with Ganesh Visarjan.
According to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026 will be celebrated on Monday, September 14, 2026.
As per Drik Panchang, the festival falls on the Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturthi, which is the fourth day of the bright lunar phase.
As per Drik Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi begins: September 13, 2026 at 6:36 PM (New Delhi)
Chaturthi Tithi ends: September 14, 2026 at 7:14 PM
So why celebrate on the 14th, not the 13th? Simply put, the Madhyahna period (midday) is considered the most important time to worship Lord Ganesha. That's what anchors the main celebration to September 14.
According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time to perform Ganesh puja and sthapana is:
Date: September 14, 2026
Madhyahna Puja Muhurat: 11:02 AM to 1:31 PM
Keep in mind, this is calculated for New Delhi; your city's timing might shift slightly.
Ideally, you'll want to install the idol during that Madhyahna window. Here's how it typically goes:
Clean and decorate the puja space first. Set up a clean cloth or wooden chowki. Install the Ganesh idol. Sprinkle Gangajal for purification. Then begin the actual puja rituals.
Here is a simple puja process:
Idols find their way into homes and pandals alike. Some households keep them for a day and a half; others go longer 3, 5, 7, even 10 days. Daily aarti happens without fail. Many devotees fast throughout, and there's a belief that's stuck around for generations avoid looking at the moon on this particular day.
The farewell comes on Anant Chaturdashi, Friday, September 25, 2026. That's when idols get immersed in water, marking Lord Ganesha's departure. Don't have access to a large water body? Small idols work fine immersed at home, even just in a bucket or tub.
The celebration's massive across India, particularly in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Gujarat, but whether it's an actual holiday comes down to your state, your workplace, your institution.
Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival but a time of faith, joy, and togetherness. From Ganesh Sthapana to Visarjan, every ritual holds deep meaning. Celebrating the festival with devotion and positivity brings peace, prosperity, and happiness into our lives.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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