/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai’s richest Ganpati revealed with gold, silver and Rs 703 Cr insurance cover

Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati needs no introduction, really. It's one of the city's most famous idols, and arguably its richest, known for grand decorations, gold ornaments, and crowds of devotees that never seem to thin out. This year, the mandal's back in the headlines again, this time for announcing a record insurance cover on its Mahaganapati idol and all the valuables tied to it, ahead of Ganeshotsav 2026.
For Ganeshotsav 2026, the mandal has insured its idol and valuables for a staggering ₹703.27 crore. That makes it one of the highest-insured festive idols anywhere in India. The number's gone up from previous years too, which tracks gold, silver, and precious ornaments keep getting pricier, and the decoration reflects that.
This year Mahaganapati carries more than 66 kg of gold ornaments, add to that over 335 kg of silver, plus a fair share of precious gemstones. A lot of these pieces, it's worth noting, were donated by devotees and mandal members over the years not all bought fresh, but built up slowly, gift by gift.
You'll find the idol at Shree Sukriteendra Nagar in King's Circle, Mumbai, where the five-day Ganeshotsav pulls in thousands of devotees, day after day. Devotees have their own name for the deity, too: 'Navsala Pavnara Vishwacha Raja,' the King of the Universe who fulfills wishes.
The GSB Seva Mandal has been celebrating Ganeshotsav since 1955, and 2026 marks its 72nd year doing it. What sets it apart is the discipline organised arrangements, traditional rituals followed closely, and a devotional atmosphere that somehow manages to blend spirituality with community service, year after year.
There's more to this mandal than the festival, though. It's a charitable, non-profit trust, established back in 1951, and it works year-round on healthcare support, education, blood donation drives, community welfare programs- the list goes on. Right now, it's also working toward a proposed 200-bed charitable hospital in Mira-Bhayandar, aimed at making healthcare more affordable for people who need it.
One initiative worth mentioning: Santushta Annadaan, which delivers free, nutritious meals to people near hospitals and in underserved areas. And this year, there's a push toward eco-friendly practices too, under the mandal's 'Go Green' campaign digital receipts instead of paper, an idol designed with the environment in mind.
The ₹703.27 crore insurance cover grabs attention it's meant to. But it's not really what the GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati is about. Decades of tradition, genuine social service, devotion that's stuck around since 1955 that's the real story here. Faith and meaningful community work, woven together, is what keeps this Mahaganapati one of Mumbai's most respected, most iconic Ganesh celebrations.
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