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  • /Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Pune’s 13-Ft Ganpati idol made with 21,000 pani puri shells goes viral

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Pune’s 13-Ft Ganpati idol made with 21,000 pani puri shells goes viral

A 13-foot Ganpati idol made using over 21,000 pani puri shells in Pune has gone viral during Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. Created by a team of artisans in 15 days, the eco-friendly idol has become a major attraction for devotees and visitors.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Pune’s 13-Ft Ganpati idol made with 21,000 pani puri shells goes viral
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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