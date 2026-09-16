/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Pune’s 13-Ft Ganpati idol made with 21,000 pani puri shells goes viral

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across India are always creative decorations that push boundaries, ideas nobody saw coming. This year, one Ganpati idol from Pune has managed to grab everyone's attention on social media. And it's not just the size that's turning heads. It's what the idol's actually made of.
A 13-foot-tall Lord Ganesha idol has gone viral in Pune this Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. Here's the twist: it's made from more than 21,000 pani puri shells. Creative, eye-catching, unlike anything else out there this season.
You'll find it standing outside the Ganesh Bhel outlet on Fergusson College Road, better known as FC Road. It's an artistic spin on pani puri, a beloved Indian street snack, and it's since turned into a major draw for both visitors and devotees.
13-foot Ganpati idol made using 21,000 pani puri shells Installed outside Ganesh Bhel on Pune’s FC Road. https://t.co/GdUeHa4uYm— Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) September 14, 2026
Artist Prashant Salunkhe led the project, working alongside a team of 8 to 10 other artisans. The whole thing took roughly 15 days, start to finish. For the base structure, they went with paper and bamboo, a choice that keeps the idol eco-friendly by design.
Salunkhe also opened up about the challenges. Keeping the structure balanced and protecting it from moisture turned out to be some of the toughest parts of the process.
Beyond the unusual design, there's a real sustainability angle here too. Paper and bamboo instead of the usual materials; it's a quieter statement about doing Ganesh celebrations differently, without losing any of the festive energy that makes the day what it is.
Meanwhile, over in Mumbai, Ganeshotsav celebrations are reaching further than ever. NH Studioz is planning to livestream coverage of the city's famous Ganpati pandals across FAST television and its YouTube channel.
Expect aartis, darshan, and festive events as part of the coverage, letting devotees watch from anywhere, whether they're in India or halfway across the world.
This one-of-a-kind Ganpati idol from Pune says something about the festival itself: creativity and devotion, working together, still finding new ways to show up. Eco-friendly ideas on one end, digital celebrations on the other. Ganesh Chaturthi keeps evolving, sure, but the traditional spirit's still very much intact, bringing joy to devotees no matter where they are.
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