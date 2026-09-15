/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: What devotees must follow and avoid during Ganpati puja at home

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of India's most loved festivals, celebrated with real devotion, real joy. It marks Lord Ganesha's birth, the remover of obstacles, the symbol of wisdom and prosperity. During this time, devotees bring Ganpati idols home and perform puja with full faith. But there's a right way to go about it. Certain traditional dos and don'ts exist, and following them makes the puja more meaningful and more respectful.
Here are the do's and don'ts of Ganpati Puja 2026:-
Bring the idol home with devotion. Positive energy matters here. It's believed that when Ganpati arrives, happiness and good fortune come along with him.
Try to time the installation with the shubh muhurat, the auspicious window for it. Starting the puja at the right moment matters quite a bit, according to tradition.
Keep the puja area clean. The whole house, really. A clean space is believed to draw in positive energy throughout the festival.
Modaks, fruits, homemade sweets that's what to offer. Lord Ganesha, it's said, loves simple things. Pure things. Made with devotion, nothing fancy required.
Chant Ganesh mantras regularly. Perform aarti on puja days. It builds a peaceful, spiritual atmosphere, one that's hard to create any other way.
Never put the idol somewhere dirty or cluttered. That's considered disrespectful, plain and simple.
Skip the damaged ones. A broken idol of Lord Ganesha is believed to bring negative energy into the home.
Don't skip the daily puja rituals during Ganesh Chaturthi. Worship needs consistency—that's the whole point.
Prasad should always be distributed and respected. Never let any of the food offered to Lord Ganesha go to waste.
Once visarjan happens, don't hold onto the idol longer than necessary. Immerse it with the respect tradition calls for.
Ganesh Chaturthi isn't just a festival. It's a stretch of time built on faith, devotion, and positivity. Stick to these simple dos and don'ts during Ganpati puja, and you'll keep the sanctity of the rituals intact, bringing peace and happiness into the home along the way. Celebrate with devotion, with respect, with a pure heart, and Lord Ganesha's blessings will follow.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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