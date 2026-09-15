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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: What devotees must follow and avoid during Ganpati puja at home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 is a sacred festival celebrating Lord Ganesha, where devotees follow special rituals to bring positivity and prosperity. Following simple dos and don’ts during Ganpati Puja helps maintain purity, devotion, and spiritual harmony at home.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 12:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: What devotees must follow and avoid during Ganpati puja at home
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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