/Ganesh Visarjan 2026: 72-foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol set for grand immersion in Hyderabad

"September 25th is the day of the immersion of Lord Shri Ganesha, following nearly 11 days of grand worship and festivities. To ensure the entire process runs smoothly, the Municipal Corporation has constructed 49 artificial ponds and various immersion tanks. Furthermore, to oversee the entire operation, 10,000 police and Home Guard personnel have been deployed under the supervision of 325 officers ranging from Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors to ACPs, DCPs, and the Joint Commissioner of Police. We are also being assisted by one company of the Border Security Force (BSF) and three companies of the State Reserve Police (SRP)."