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Ganesh Visarjan 2026: 72-foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol set for grand immersion in Hyderabad

The final day of Ganesh Visarjan is underway in Hyderabad, with the 72-foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol set for immersion amid heavy security and large crowds.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 10:36 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
Ganesh Visarjan 2026: 72-foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol set for grand immersion in Hyderabad
Image Credit: ANI

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Ganesh Visarjan 2026: 72-foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol set for grand immersion in Hyderabad
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