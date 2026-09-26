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Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja reaches Girgaum Chowpatty for final immersion

Drenched in gulal and accompanied by thousands of devotees, Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol arrived at Girgaum Chowpatty on Saturday morning for its final immersion in the Arabian Sea, concluding the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja reaches Girgaum Chowpatty for final immersion
Image Credit: IMDb

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Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja reaches Girgaum Chowpatty for final immersion
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