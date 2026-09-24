/Ganesh Visarjan 2026: When and how to perform Ganpati Visarjan? Check date, muhurat and rituals explained

After 10 days of grand celebrations, Ganesh Visarjan marks the emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha. In 2026, devotees across India will bid goodbye to Ganpati Bappa on Anant Chaturdashi with prayers, aarti, and idol immersion.
Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on Friday, September 25, 2026.
According to the Drik Panchang,
Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 11:18 PM on September 24
It ends at 11:06 PM on September 25
Now, you might wonder why Visarjan falls on the 25th when the Tithi technically starts the night before. Simply, it's because Chaturdashi Tithi is present at sunrise on the 25th, and that's what counts.
As per Drik Panchang, Choghadiya timings are considered good for Visarjan in Delhi-NCR (IST):
Morning: 6:10 AM to 10:42 AM (Chara, Labha, Amrita)
Afternoon: 12:12 PM to 1:43 PM (Shubha)
Evening: 4:43 PM to 6:14 PM (Chara)
Night: 9:13 PM to 10:43 PM
Start by cleaning the puja area, then prepare fresh offerings for Ganesha. Light a diya. Offer flowers, durva grass, fruits, and sweets; modak or laddoo work well.
Then comes the final aarti, a moment to thank Bappa for everything he's blessed the household with during Ganeshotsav. Families pray for wisdom, for happiness, for the obstacles in their path to clear. Many also ask forgiveness for anything they might've gotten wrong during the puja.
After that, they carefully carry the idol out for immersion, with devotional songs and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" filling the air. Doing Visarjan at home? Eco-friendly clay idols can be immersed in a clean container, and the remains should be disposed of responsibly, not just left anywhere.
Anant Chaturdashi falls on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturdashi, and it's also tied to Lord Vishnu in his Anant form. For Ganesh devotees, though, it simply marks the end of the ten-day festival.
There's real symbolism in the immersion Ganesha returning to nature- and a quiet reminder to accept change while holding onto devotion. That's often what the chant "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya" is getting at: hope, really, that he'll come back next year.
Ganesh Visarjan is not just a ritual but an emotional moment for devotees as they bid farewell to Bappa with faith and gratitude. As the celebrations come to an end, the spirit of devotion continues, with hope and prayers for his return next year.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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