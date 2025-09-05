Advertisement
Ganeshotsav 2025: List Of 56 Bhog To Offer Bappa On The Last Day

Ganesh Visarjan is a bittersweet moment. While we say goodbye to our beloved Bappa, we also celebrate the blessings he brought into our lives. Offering Chhappan Bhog is a beautiful way to honor him with love, devotion, and traditional flavors.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ganeshotsav 2025: List Of 56 Bhog To Offer Bappa On The Last DayImage credit: Olivia Sarkar

Ganeshotsav is a grand celebration of devotion, joy, and tradition, marked by vibrant decorations, soulful aartis, and delicious food offerings. On the last day, during Ganpati Visarjan, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with immense love and gratitude. One of the most significant rituals during this day is the offering of "Chhappan Bhog" (56 Bhog) — a royal feast of 56 items — symbolizing abundance and devotion.

Offering Chhappan Bhog to Lord Ganesha is believed to invite prosperity and remove all obstacles from one’s life. Here’s a comprehensive list of the 56 Bhog items that are traditionally offered to Bappa before his immersion.

Chhappan Bhog for Lord Ganesha

Sweets (Mithai) – Bappa's Favorites

  1. Modak (Steamed)
  2. Fried Modak
  3. Puran Poli
  4. Kaju Katli
  5. Besan Ladoo
  6. Boondi Ladoo
  7. Coconut Barfi
  8. Rava Sheera (Sooji Halwa)
  9. Jalebi
  10. Malpua
  11. Rasgulla
  12. Rasmalai
  13. Gulab Jamun
  14. Kalakand
  15. Shrikhand
  16. Milk Cake
  17. Badam Halwa
  18. Moong Dal Halwa
  19. Khoya Modak
  20. Gajar Ka Halwa

Savory Dishes

  1. Sabudana Khichdi
  2. Upma
  3. Khandvi
  4. Dhokla
  5. Batata Vada
  6. Poha
  7. Aloo Tikki
  8. Pakoras (Mixed)
  9. Corn Chaat
  10. Methi Thepla
  11. Kachori
  12. Samosa
  13. Chivda
  14. Masala Idli
  15. Vegetable Cutlet
  16. Rice & Grains
  17. Lemon Rice
  18. Coconut Rice
  19. Jeera Rice
  20. Khichdi
  21. Puliyodarai (Tamarind Rice)
  22. Pongal
  23. Curd Rice
  24. Breads and Puris
  25. Poori
  26. Roti
  27. Bajra Bhakri
  28. Thalipeeth
  29. Paratha (Aloo or Gobi)
  30. Missi Roti

Fruits & Salads

  1. Banana
  2. Apple
  3. Pomegranate
  4. Grapes
  5. Seasonal Fruit Salad
  6. Drinks & Dairy
  7. Chaas (Buttermilk)
  8. Sweet Lassi
  9. Milk with Cardamom and Saffron

Significance of Chhappan Bhog

Each item in the Chhappan Bhog signifies gratitude, devotion, and love towards Bappa. The number 56 is symbolic — it is said that Lord Krishna consumed only 8 meals in 24 hours, and once when he fasted for a day, devotees offered him 56 dishes the next day. A similar sentiment of grand offering has been extended to Lord Ganesha during Ganeshotsav.

How to Offer Chhappan Bhog

  1. Arrange all items in a thali or small bowls.
  2. Light a ghee diya and an incense stick.
  3. Offer each dish with devotion and chant Ganpati mantras.
  4. Perform the aarti and pray for the well-being of family and society.
  5. After offering, distribute the prasad among family, friends, and the needy.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

