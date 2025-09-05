Ganeshotsav 2025: List Of 56 Bhog To Offer Bappa On The Last Day

Ganeshotsav is a grand celebration of devotion, joy, and tradition, marked by vibrant decorations, soulful aartis, and delicious food offerings. On the last day, during Ganpati Visarjan, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with immense love and gratitude. One of the most significant rituals during this day is the offering of "Chhappan Bhog" (56 Bhog) — a royal feast of 56 items — symbolizing abundance and devotion.

Offering Chhappan Bhog to Lord Ganesha is believed to invite prosperity and remove all obstacles from one’s life. Here’s a comprehensive list of the 56 Bhog items that are traditionally offered to Bappa before his immersion.

Chhappan Bhog for Lord Ganesha

Sweets (Mithai) – Bappa's Favorites

Modak (Steamed) Fried Modak Puran Poli Kaju Katli Besan Ladoo Boondi Ladoo Coconut Barfi Rava Sheera (Sooji Halwa) Jalebi Malpua Rasgulla Rasmalai Gulab Jamun Kalakand Shrikhand Milk Cake Badam Halwa Moong Dal Halwa Khoya Modak Gajar Ka Halwa

Savory Dishes

Sabudana Khichdi Upma Khandvi Dhokla Batata Vada Poha Aloo Tikki Pakoras (Mixed) Corn Chaat Methi Thepla Kachori Samosa Chivda Masala Idli Vegetable Cutlet Rice & Grains Lemon Rice Coconut Rice Jeera Rice Khichdi Puliyodarai (Tamarind Rice) Pongal Curd Rice Breads and Puris Poori Roti Bajra Bhakri Thalipeeth Paratha (Aloo or Gobi) Missi Roti

Fruits & Salads

Banana Apple Pomegranate Grapes Seasonal Fruit Salad Drinks & Dairy Chaas (Buttermilk) Sweet Lassi Milk with Cardamom and Saffron

Significance of Chhappan Bhog

Each item in the Chhappan Bhog signifies gratitude, devotion, and love towards Bappa. The number 56 is symbolic — it is said that Lord Krishna consumed only 8 meals in 24 hours, and once when he fasted for a day, devotees offered him 56 dishes the next day. A similar sentiment of grand offering has been extended to Lord Ganesha during Ganeshotsav.

How to Offer Chhappan Bhog

Arrange all items in a thali or small bowls. Light a ghee diya and an incense stick. Offer each dish with devotion and chant Ganpati mantras. Perform the aarti and pray for the well-being of family and society. After offering, distribute the prasad among family, friends, and the needy.

