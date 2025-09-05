Ganeshotsav 2025: List Of 56 Bhog To Offer Bappa On The Last Day
Ganesh Visarjan is a bittersweet moment. While we say goodbye to our beloved Bappa, we also celebrate the blessings he brought into our lives. Offering Chhappan Bhog is a beautiful way to honor him with love, devotion, and traditional flavors.
Trending Photos
Ganeshotsav is a grand celebration of devotion, joy, and tradition, marked by vibrant decorations, soulful aartis, and delicious food offerings. On the last day, during Ganpati Visarjan, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with immense love and gratitude. One of the most significant rituals during this day is the offering of "Chhappan Bhog" (56 Bhog) — a royal feast of 56 items — symbolizing abundance and devotion.
Offering Chhappan Bhog to Lord Ganesha is believed to invite prosperity and remove all obstacles from one’s life. Here’s a comprehensive list of the 56 Bhog items that are traditionally offered to Bappa before his immersion.
Chhappan Bhog for Lord Ganesha
Sweets (Mithai) – Bappa's Favorites
- Modak (Steamed)
- Fried Modak
- Puran Poli
- Kaju Katli
- Besan Ladoo
- Boondi Ladoo
- Coconut Barfi
- Rava Sheera (Sooji Halwa)
- Jalebi
- Malpua
- Rasgulla
- Rasmalai
- Gulab Jamun
- Kalakand
- Shrikhand
- Milk Cake
- Badam Halwa
- Moong Dal Halwa
- Khoya Modak
- Gajar Ka Halwa
Savory Dishes
- Sabudana Khichdi
- Upma
- Khandvi
- Dhokla
- Batata Vada
- Poha
- Aloo Tikki
- Pakoras (Mixed)
- Corn Chaat
- Methi Thepla
- Kachori
- Samosa
- Chivda
- Masala Idli
- Vegetable Cutlet
- Rice & Grains
- Lemon Rice
- Coconut Rice
- Jeera Rice
- Khichdi
- Puliyodarai (Tamarind Rice)
- Pongal
- Curd Rice
- Breads and Puris
- Poori
- Roti
- Bajra Bhakri
- Thalipeeth
- Paratha (Aloo or Gobi)
- Missi Roti
Fruits & Salads
- Banana
- Apple
- Pomegranate
- Grapes
- Seasonal Fruit Salad
- Drinks & Dairy
- Chaas (Buttermilk)
- Sweet Lassi
- Milk with Cardamom and Saffron
Significance of Chhappan Bhog
Each item in the Chhappan Bhog signifies gratitude, devotion, and love towards Bappa. The number 56 is symbolic — it is said that Lord Krishna consumed only 8 meals in 24 hours, and once when he fasted for a day, devotees offered him 56 dishes the next day. A similar sentiment of grand offering has been extended to Lord Ganesha during Ganeshotsav.
How to Offer Chhappan Bhog
- Arrange all items in a thali or small bowls.
- Light a ghee diya and an incense stick.
- Offer each dish with devotion and chant Ganpati mantras.
- Perform the aarti and pray for the well-being of family and society.
- After offering, distribute the prasad among family, friends, and the needy.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv