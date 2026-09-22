/Ganeshotsav 2026: Lakhs of devotees visit Lalbaugcha Raja on Day 8, Bollywood celebs seek blessings

Recently, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha as part of Ganeshotsav festivities. The actor, along with his family, attended the Lalbaugcha Raja aarti and sought blessings for a happy life. In the visuals, the actor was seen praying to Lord Ganesha. The actor donned a blue kurta while Gauri Khan wore a yellow suit and Suhana donned a green salwar suit.