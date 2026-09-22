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  • /Ganeshotsav 2026: Lakhs of devotees visit Lalbaugcha Raja on Day 8, Bollywood celebs seek blessings

Ganeshotsav 2026: Lakhs of devotees visit Lalbaugcha Raja on Day 8, Bollywood celebs seek blessings

A massive crowd of devotees gathered at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja on the eighth day of Ganesh Chaturthi, reflecting deep faith and celebrations around the iconic pandal.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Ganeshotsav 2026: Lakhs of devotees visit Lalbaugcha Raja on Day 8, Bollywood celebs seek blessings
Image Credit: ANI

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Ganeshotsav 2026: Lakhs of devotees visit Lalbaugcha Raja on Day 8, Bollywood celebs seek blessings
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