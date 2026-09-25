/Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Devotees and leaders across Maharashtra join grand immersion processions

While talking to the media, Chandrakant Patil said, "I have always attended the start of the 'Visarjan' (immersion) procession and engaged in various activities until around 1:00 PM before heading off to other tasks. This has been going on for years; it is a ritual, but more importantly, it is a source of great joy. It brings immense happiness to meet people and see them so joyful. So, today’s procession promises to be a good one. I believe the influence of high-decibel sound systems (Dolby), lasers, and plasma lights will be minimal on the procession this time. After all, the 10-day Ganpati festival extended to 11 days this year, and throughout those 11 days of various programs, the impact of Dolby was absent. Let’s see about the final day, but the High Court has issued strict instructions, so everyone should ensure the immersion procession concludes in a peaceful atmosphere."