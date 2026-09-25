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Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Devotees and leaders across Maharashtra join grand immersion processions

Ganesh Visarjan is being celebrated across Maharashtra and other parts of India, marking the end of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with grand processions and devotion. Leaders and authorities have urged peaceful celebrations, with tight security and safety measures in place for devotees.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 12:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Devotees and leaders across Maharashtra join grand immersion processions
Image Credit: ANI

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Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Devotees and leaders across Maharashtra join grand immersion processions
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