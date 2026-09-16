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  • /Ganpati Visarjan 2026: How to bid farewell to Bappa after 3 days? Check muhurat and rituals here

Ganpati Visarjan 2026: How to bid farewell to Bappa after 3 days? Check muhurat and rituals here

Ganesh Visarjan 2026 for the three-day Ganpati will be performed on September 16, with specific shubh muhurat and Choghadiya timings. Devotees can follow simple rituals and rules to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with devotion and seek his blessings for happiness and prosperity.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 12:10 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
Ganpati Visarjan 2026: How to bid farewell to Bappa after 3 days? Check muhurat and rituals here
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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