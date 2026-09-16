/Ganpati Visarjan 2026: How to bid farewell to Bappa after 3 days? Check muhurat and rituals here

The Ganesh festival runs for ten days, from start to finish, beginning with Ganesh Chaturthi and ending on Anant Chaturdashi. In 2026, Ganesh Chaturthi fell on September 14. Through this stretch, devotees worship Lord Ganesha with full devotion, offer up his favourite sweets, and seek his blessings for happiness and prosperity. Not everyone keeps the idol the full ten days, though. Plenty bring Ganpati home for shorter stretches instead 1.5 days, 3, 5, or 7 before performing visarjan.
Brought Ganpati home for three days? Then visarjan falls on September 16, 2026. It's considered an auspicious day for bidding Bappa farewell, devotion and all.
Here are the auspicious timings for visarjan on the third day:
Morning Muhurat: 10:46 AM to 12:16 PM
Afternoon Muhurat: 3:20 PM to 6:25 PM
The Choghadiya timings for those following that system:
Pratah (Shubh): 11:01 AM to 12:33 PM
Aparahna (Char, Labh): 3:37 PM to 6:40 PM
Sayahna (Shubh, Amrit, Char): 8:09 PM to 12:33 AM (September 17)
Ushakal (Labh): 3:30 AM to 4:58 AM (September 17)
Pratah (Labh, Amrit): 6:26 AM to 9:30 AM
Before the visarjan itself, a few simple rituals to keep in mind:
Worship Lord Ganesha properly before saying goodbye
Offer durva, flowers, modak, boondi laddoos, and fruits
Perform aarti together, as a family
Seek forgiveness from Bappa for any mistakes made along the way
Pray for happiness, peace, and prosperity
Carry the idol to the immersion site with care and respect
Chant "Ganpati Bappa Morya, agle baras tu jaldi aa" during the visarjan
Sprinkle akshat, rice, along the path as you take the idol out
Walk barefoot while carrying the idol; it's a mark of respect
Stick to sattvik food on the day itself
Ganesh Visarjan carries real emotional weight for devotees; it's the moment they say goodbye to Bappa, with love, with devotion, nothing held back. Getting the muhurat right and following the rituals properly helps the puja land the way it's meant to, and even as they say goodbye, devotees are already praying for next year: for Lord Ganesha to come back again, bringing more blessings, more happiness, more prosperity with him.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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