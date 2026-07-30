Gemini August 2026 monthly horoscope: You may have to work harder than usual

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Gemini Monthly Horoscope for August 2026 indicates that this month is likely to bring a balanced mix of opportunities, responsibilities, and gradual progress in different areas of life. Mercury, the ruling planet of Gemini, will remain in your sign at the beginning of August 2026 before moving into the second house on August 5, 2026, where it will join the Sun and exalted Jupiter. Later, the Sun will enter the third house on August 17, 2026, forming a conjunction with Ketu, while Mercury will also move into the third house on August 22, 2026. Throughout the month, Jupiter will continue its transit through the second house, retrograde Saturn will occupy the tenth house, Rahu will remain in the ninth house, and Ketu will stay in the third house. Mars will initially remain in the twelfth house before entering your sign on August 2, 2026, where it will stay for the rest of the month. In addition, Jupiter will regain full strength after emerging from combustion on August 12, 2026, further improving its positive influence.