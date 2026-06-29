/Gemini July 2026 monthly horoscope: Drive carefully and stay physically active

Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, explains that based on Gemini July Monthly Horoscope 2026, the movement of planets indicates a month that may deliver a combination of opportunities and challenges. The Sun will travel through your first house during the first half of the month and enter the second house on July 16, 2026. While these placements are not considered exceptionally strong, the Sun's presence in an air sign initially may still support confidence and self-expression in certain matters. Mars will continue its journey through your twelfth house throughout July 2026, which may reduce its ability to provide direct support. Mercury will remain in your second house until July 7, 2026, offering encouraging results in communication and financial planning. After July 7, 2026, Mercury enters your sign, creating a blend of favorable and average outcomes because, although it occupies its own sign, first-house transits are not always highly productive.