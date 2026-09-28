/Gemini October 2026 monthly horoscope: Luck may support you at important stages

As suggested by the Gemini Monthly Horoscope for October 2026, love and married life are expected to remain favourable, bringing greater emotional understanding, commitment, and cooperation into your relationships. Jupiter's continued position in the second house will support happiness and stability while encouraging you and your partner to understand each other's expectations more clearly. Mutual cooperation and emotional positivity may increase, helping you feel more secure and satisfied in your relationship. Saturn, as the ruler of your ninth house, will remain positioned in the tenth house and may make you more serious, honest, and responsible towards your partner. You are likely to approach important relationship matters with greater maturity and make sincere efforts to fulfil your commitments.