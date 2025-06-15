Gemini Weekly Horoscope For June 16 - 22: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 16 - 22, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week, and how to make the most of it.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Dear Gemini, this week the universe gifts you with clarity, creativity, and a sprinkle of charm. With the Sun still journeying through your sign and a New Moon amplifying your personal energy, this is your cosmic green light to start fresh, speak boldly, and embrace your original voice.

Career & Finances

You’re in your element professionally, full of ideas, quick thinking, and natural wit. This is an excellent time for pitching proposals, networking, or collaborating on projects. However, be mindful of scattered energy. Focus on one key goal at a time to avoid burnout. Financially, a new opportunity may appear around mid-week, but double-check the details before committing. Curb any tendencies toward impulsive spending.

Love & Relationships

In matters of the heart, you’re magnetic this week. Singles could find themselves attracting attention through unexpected conversations or digital platforms. Don’t be surprised if someone from the past resurfaces. For couples, communication is the key theme. Use your words to deepen understanding, not win arguments. The New Moon brings a chance to hit reset in your emotional world, be honest with yourself about what you truly want.

Health & Wellbeing

Mental stimulation is high, but so is the risk of overthinking. Balance your busy mind with grounding activities like journaling, deep breathing, or short breaks from technology. Sleep may be lighter than usual, so prioritise rest wherever possible. Movement, like dance, biking, or even a walk-and-talk with a friend, will do wonders for your mood.

Lucky Days: Monday and Thursday

Lucky Colors: Yellow and sky blue