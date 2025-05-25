Gemini Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 26 to June 1, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You’re standing at the crossroads of reinvention, Gemini. Saturn squares your desire for immediate results - urging you to pause, prioritise, and re-evaluate your commitments. Career-wise, your mind is buzzing with ideas, but without a plan, they may scatter. Ground your thoughts. Journaling will be a powerful ally.

Communication - your superpower, requires mindfulness this week. Words have weight. Speak less, mean more.

In relationships, you may feel emotionally distant - don’t ghost your own heart. Tend to your inner child.

Health may fluctuate due to mental overload. Step into nature, unplug, and breathe - deeply, fully. You’re more than your productivity.

As the week unfolds, remember that astrology is not about controlling your destiny but understanding it better. Astrology predictions offer a mirror into your emotional landscape, helping you act with awareness and intention.

Let the wisdom of the stars serve as your compass, but always trust your inner voice to guide you. With the right mindset and cosmic insight, you can turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into action. Until next week, stay aligned, stay inspired — and keep growing.

(Also Read: Cancer Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health)