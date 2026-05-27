Girls outshine boys in exams, but where are the women in corporate top jobs?

Board exams are key in every student's life and exam results are often seen as a gateway to future. After result declarations, as data pours in - one factor remains widely common. Scan news reports and headlines will often underscore one common point - Girls outshine boys. In 2026, CBSE Class 12 saw girls achieving 88.86 per cent, compared to 82.13 per cent for boys — a lead of 6.73 percentage points. In Class 10 CBSE, girls once again outperformed boys, achieving 94.99% compared to 92.69%. In ISC (class 12), girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.48%, ahead of boys at 98.81%. Meanwhile, in ICSE, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.46% while pass percentage of boys stood at 98.93%. And not just the central boards, the story remains widely familiar in several state boards.

But ironically, while exams and marks often see girls outperforming boys, when it comes to the corporate world, the picture is simply the opposite. Walk into any boardroom meeting or scan through top positions in a company, the overwhelming majority remains men, with only a handful of women occupying the top job slots. So how and where does the difference creep in and why do women get left behind in corporate life? Garima Sharma, Head of Global Talent Acquisition, Career Experts, and Anita S (name changed), Bengaluru-based Vice President of a foreign bank, weigh in on the matter.

A gap between academic excellence and career trajectory

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The gap between academic excellence and career trajectory for women is less a question of capability and more a question of systemic support, or the lack of it, shares Garima Sharma. "From my own observation, many women in the workplace are exceptional, delivering professionally while simultaneously managing households, families, and social responsibilities that most of their male colleagues simply don't carry. The capacity is clearly there," says Sharma, adding, "Yet, in recruitment, we do see a pattern: some client mandates come in specifying male candidates only. In most cases, the reasons aren't arbitrary. Roles involving erratic schedules, remote or unsafe locations, or extended travel do raise genuine practical considerations, particularly in the Indian context where support systems for women in such roles remain inadequate. That said, it's worth examining how often these constraints are real versus assumed."

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Social conditioning and parameter of success

Anita S points out that after boards, students embark on different career paths. And the technical fields, streams like STEM, where jobs are more in corporate sector, see less women pursuing courses. Anita says this is both a result of natural affinity and also social conditioning. "Often, you would see more women in fields like teaching and research. So the corporate success is a funnel that gives restricted view of what we have at cluster level," says Anita.

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And of course there is the social reality of marriage and child bearing responsibilities, which often slow women down. "Be it moving cities or even countries post marriage or taking a break post becoming a parent, it's 80% times the woman who needs to step back from her career," shares Anita. She points out that while this is largely due to social conditioning and available support system, "sometimes, one can't rule out the fact that possibly due to genetic structure, some women also find pleasure in giving up career for family, especially children, by choice. This generally slows them down when it comes to climbing the ladders of corporate success."