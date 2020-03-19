Google celebrates spring 2020 with a doodle - Check out!

New Delhi: It’s here... Spring is finally here. The Google Doodle on Thursday welcomed the spring equinox (also known as vernal equinox), a celestial event marking the beginning of spring in several cultures across the world. Spring 2020 will last for over three months - March 20 to June 21. Spring is one of the four seasons, following winter and preceding summer.

On this day , the equinox , the earth’s axis is perpendicular to the sun. In other words, the center of the visible sun is directly above the equator, making the hours of day and night of equal length – 12 hours. The equinox happens twice every year – first in March and later in September 23.

Meanwhile, Google Doodle is also celebrating Nowruz 2020 on Thursday. The day is recognised as the Persian New Year and brings communities together to embrace the change of seasons in the spirit of renewal and rebirth. In the Persian language, ‘now’ means ‘new’ and ‘ruz’ means ‘day’ and together, Nowruz means ‘New Day’.