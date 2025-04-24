Google Surprises Users With 'Rise Of The Half Moon' Doodle Game on April 24, 2025

This whimsical update revived the fan-favorite lunar card game series, now titled Rise of the Half Moon April. In this clever card challenge, players test their knowledge of moon phases—matching them correctly to earn points and outwit the ever-elusive Half Moon.

Connect the Phases, Climb the Ranks

According to Google’s Doodle page, the latest version invites players into a celestial card game where the goal is to align moon phases and score big. Each round starts with a hand of identical phase cards. As players make successful matches, they unlock new levels—and seasoned players may even snag wildcard bonuses.

The Doodle is fully playable on both mobile and desktop, and for those with a competitive streak, high scores can be shared online.

A Nod to the Pink Moon

April’s full moon, often called the Pink Moon due to the bloom of spring wildflowers, adds extra flair to the game. Google encourages players to stay sharp and not “wilt” under its pastel glow—embracing the lunar challenge head-on.

The game blends seasonal celebration with Google’s signature creativity. A world map on the Doodle page even highlights where the tribute is being enjoyed around the globe.

Since its first appearance in 1998, Google Doodles have delighted users with their playful mix of art, education, and interactivity—and this latest entry is no exception.