Govardhan Puja 2025: How To Perform Govardhan Maharaj Arti Safely — Dos, Don’ts, And Tips For Prosperity And Peace

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is celebrated the day after Diwali. The festival commemorates Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Hill to protect the villagers of Vrindavan from torrential rains sent by Lord Indra. Observing this festival with devotion brings prosperity, peace, and blessings into one’s home. The Govardhan Maharaj Arti is a central ritual of the day, and following the correct practices ensures maximum spiritual benefit.

In 2025, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 22.

Significance of Govardhan Maharaj Arti

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During Govardhan Puja, devotees worship Govardhan Hill, symbolically represented using cow dung, soil, or grains, and offer a variety of vegetarian dishes known as Annakut. Performing Govardhan Maharaj Arti signifies gratitude to Lord Krishna and nature for protecting humanity and providing sustenance. It is believed that observing the rituals with devotion removes negativity, brings abundance, and ensures peace in the household.

Dos During Govardhan Maharaj Arti

Clean the Puja Area: Ensure the area around the Govardhan Hill replica is clean before starting the Arti.

Offer Fresh Food: Prepare Annakut, including sweets, rice, lentils, and vegetables, as an offering to Lord Krishna.

Chant Mantras and Bhajans: Recite Govardhan Arti and Krishna bhajans to enhance spiritual vibrations.

Light Diyas: Light earthen lamps around the Govardhan replica to symbolize light over darkness.

Respect the Ritual: Participate in the Arti with devotion and focus, avoiding distractions.

Donate Food: Distribute part of the Annakut offerings to family, neighbors, or the needy as an act of charity.

(Also Read: Govardhan Puja 2025: Is It On October 21 Or 22? Check Date, Muhurat, And Timings)

Don’ts During Govardhan Maharaj Arti

Avoid Negative Thoughts: Do not engage in arguments or think negative thoughts while performing Arti.

No Non-Vegetarian Food: Avoid any non-vegetarian items or alcohol near the Puja area.

Do Not Rush Rituals: Take your time to perform Arti properly and with sincerity.

Avoid Loud Noises: Keep the environment calm and peaceful, avoiding loud music or disturbances.

Do Not Skip Offerings: Ensure all traditional offerings are prepared, as skipping items may lessen the ritual’s spiritual effect.

Additional Tips for a Prosperous Govardhan Puja

Morning Rituals: Begin the day with Chandra-Darshan or a bath, if possible in a river like Yamuna, or at home with oil and water.

Decorate the Puja Area: Use flowers, rangoli, and leaves to decorate the area around the Govardhan replica.

Participate in Govardhan Parikrama: Circumambulating the Govardhan replica while chanting prayers is believed to bring good fortune.

Following these dos and don’ts ensures that the Govardhan Maharaj Arti brings maximum spiritual and material blessings to your home.

(Also Read: Govardhan Puja 2025: Why It’s Celebrated A Day After Diwali, Its Mythological Story, Significance, Rituals, And Puja Muhurat)

Govardhan Puja 2025, celebrated on October 22, is a festival of devotion, gratitude, and prosperity. Performing Govardhan Maharaj Arti while observing the correct dos and don’ts brings peace, happiness, and abundance into your life. Celebrate this auspicious day with sincerity, offering prayers, Annakut, and love for Lord Krishna and nature.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)