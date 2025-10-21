Govardhan Puja 2025: Is It On October 21 Or 22? Check Date, Muhurat, And Timings

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja, is celebrated the day after Diwali to honour Lord Krishna’s lifting of Govardhan Hill and his protection of the people of Vrindavan. The festival signifies gratitude, devotion, and harmony with nature, and devotees perform special rituals to seek blessings for prosperity and peace.

In 2025, many people are wondering whether Govardhan Puja falls on October 21 or October 22. According to the Drik Panchang, Govardhan Puja will be observed on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Govardhan Puja 2025: Date and Tithi

Festival Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 17:54 on October 21, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 20:16 on October 22, 2025

The Pratipada Tithi determines the exact day of Govardhan Puja, making October 22 the most auspicious date to perform the rituals.

Govardhan Puja 2025 Muhurat and Timings

According to Drik Panchang, Govardhan Puja rituals are performed during two main periods: Pratahkala (morning) and Sayankala (evening). Both times are considered highly auspicious.

Pratahkala Muhurat (Morning): 06:24 AM to 08:39 AM

Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

During this time, devotees perform the morning rituals, offer prayers, and arrange Annakut (mountain of food offerings) for Lord Krishna.

Sayankala Muhurat (Evening) – Dyuta Krida: 15:26 PM to 17:41 PM

Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

The evening rituals, including Govardhan Maharaj Arti, are performed to conclude the day’s celebrations with devotion and gratitude.

Why Govardhan Puja Is Celebrated

Govardhan Puja celebrates Lord Krishna’s protection of Vrindavan. When the villagers stopped worshipping Lord Indra and began offering prayers to Mount Govardhan, Indra became angry and sent torrential rains. Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill on his little finger for seven days to shelter everyone, teaching a lesson of faith, humility, and devotion.

Devotees create a replica of Govardhan Hill at home using cow dung, soil, or grains, and offer food items and sweets as Annakut. Participating in Govardhan Parikrama (circumambulation) and lighting diyas are important aspects of the festival.

Govardhan Puja 2025 will be celebrated on October 22, not October 21. Observing the Pratahkala and Sayankala Muhurats ensures that rituals are performed at the most auspicious times. By celebrating Govardhan Puja with devotion, offering Annakut, and performing the Arti, devotees invite peace, prosperity, and blessings into their homes.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)