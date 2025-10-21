Govardhan Puja 2025: Why It’s Celebrated A Day After Diwali, Its Mythological Story, Significance, Rituals, And Puja Muhurat

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja or Padwa, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated the day after Diwali. The festival commemorates Lord Krishna’s divine act of lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from torrential rains. It marks gratitude towards nature and the importance of humility, devotion, and faith in the divine.

According to drik panchang, In 2025, Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 22, a day after Diwali, which falls on October 21.

Govardhan Puja 2025: Date and Muhurat

Festival Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat: 06:28 AM to 08:45 AM (Tentative based on Hindu Panchang)

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 17:54 on October 21, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 20:16 on October 22, 2025

The morning hours of the Pratipada Tithi are considered auspicious for performing the Govardhan Puja rituals.

Why Is Govardhan Puja Celebrated a Day After Diwali?

Govardhan Puja is celebrated the next day after Diwali as it coincides with the first day of the Kartik month’s bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha Pratipada). While Diwali marks the victory of light over darkness and Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya, Govardhan Puja highlights Lord Krishna’s victory over arrogance and ignorance, teaching the value of devotion and humility.

The festival also symbolizes the beginning of a new year in some parts of India, especially in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra, where it is observed as Vikram Samvat New Year (Annakut Utsav or Padwa).

Mythology Behind Govardhan Puja

According to Hindu mythology, the people of Vrindavan used to worship Lord Indra, the God of Rain, to ensure good harvests. However, Lord Krishna questioned this practice and convinced the villagers that it was Mount Govardhan — the symbol of nature and nourishment — that truly sustained them.

Enraged, Lord Indra unleashed heavy rains to punish the villagers. To protect them, Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill on his little finger and sheltered everyone beneath it for seven days and nights. Humbled by Krishna’s power and devotion, Indra apologized, and peace was restored.

Since then, devotees worship Govardhan Hill and Lord Krishna on this day as a reminder of faith, humility, and gratitude towards nature.

Rituals and Celebration

On Govardhan Puja, devotees create a miniature Govardhan Hill using cow dung, soil, or food grains symbolizing Mount Govardhan. Offerings known as Annakut (mountain of food) are made, consisting of various vegetarian dishes, sweets, and delicacies to express gratitude to the Lord for nourishment and protection.

People perform Govardhan Parikrama (circumambulation) around temples or symbolic hills, chant prayers, and sing bhajans devoted to Lord Krishna. Cows are also decorated and worshipped on this day as they represent divine blessings and sustenance.

In the evening, devotees light diyas, offer prayers, and share food with family and the needy, spreading the message of selflessness and gratitude.

Significance of Govardhan Puja

The festival of Govardhan Puja conveys deep spiritual meaning. It emphasizes that faith and humility triumph over pride and that humans should live in harmony with nature. Lord Krishna’s act teaches us to rely on devotion (bhakti) and selfless service rather than ego and arrogance.

The celebration also honors cows, mountains, rain, and soil, recognizing them as essential sources of life and abundance. By performing Annakut, devotees express their gratitude for divine sustenance and pray for prosperity, peace, and protection in the coming year.

Govardhan Puja 2025 will be observed on October 22, a day after Diwali. It’s a day to remember Lord Krishna’s lesson of humility and gratitude, celebrating nature’s bounty and divine protection. Performing Annakut, lighting diyas, and worshipping with devotion invites positivity, prosperity, and blessings into one’s life.

Celebrate this Govardhan Puja by embracing love, faith, and thankfulness — the true essence of Krishna’s message to mankind.

