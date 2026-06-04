Govinda, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and more attend Pahlaj Nihalani's funeral, pay final respects

New Delhi: The Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran producer and former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani, who passed away at the age of 76. According to reports, the film producer was not keeping well for quite some time and was said to be suffering from liver-related health issues.​ The family confirmed the news in a statement and announced that his last rites would be held on Thursday. His last rites took place this afternoon, and several celebs attended the event to pay their last respects. David Dhawan arrived for the funeral with his son Rohit Dhawan, and Varun Dhawan was also present.

Saif Ali Khan was also spotted arriving to pay his last respects to Pahlaj Nihalani. Govinda was also spotted as he shared a special association with the late producer and owed his career to him. He paid tribute and told the media, "Aadarniye Pahlaj Nihalani ji. Main aur mujh jaise kayin kalaakaar joh gareebi se upar aayi, usmein aapka saiyog raha. Zameen se aasmaan tak pahuchane ka joh kaarya hota hai woh uparwale ne unko diya. Pranaam karte hai aur prarthna karte hai ke aapki aatma ko shanti pradhaan kare. Hum jaise kayin artists joh world mein famous hai woh aise logon ke aashirwad se huye hai."

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was spotted. Malaika Arora was also seen for the final rites. Actor, Producer, Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was also spotted at the funeral.

Condolences have been pouring in over social media over his sad demise. Member of Parliament, filmmaker, and actress Kangana Ranaut wrote on X, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji. A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji.



A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered.



My… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 4, 2026

Pahlaj Nihalani served as the Association of Pictures and TV Programme Producers for almost three decades until he resigned in 2009. He was ousted as the CBFC chief on August 11, 2017, and soon Prasoon Joshi was appointed to the position.

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Nihalini had produced many movies like 'Haathkadi', 'Aandhi-Tofan', launched Govinda with 'Ilzaam,' and worked with him in several other films. He also had made 'Dil Tera Diwana' with Saif Ali Khan, 'Bhai Bhai' among others.

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