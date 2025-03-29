Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, is a celebration of new beginnings, prosperity, and faith. One of the most important customs of this festival is the hoisting of the Gudi, a holy flag-like structure representing victory and good luck. The direction in which the Gudi is placed is significant in drawing positive energy and blessings. If you are curious about the correct direction in which to hang the Gudi and the must-do's and don't's of the festival, keep reading.

Which Direction Should the Gudi Be Placed?

As per Hindu culture and Vastu Shastra, the Gudi must be fixed in the direction of the east, preferably at the doorway of the house. The east is regarded as auspicious because it is the direction of the east-ascending sun, representing positivity, prosperity, and divine grace.

► The Gudi is generally mounted on a bamboo pole, covered with a colorful silk cloth (generally yellow, green, or saffron), mango leaves, and a flower garland.

► A copper or silver vessel (kalash) is kept at the top of the stick, which symbolizes richness and protection.

► The Gudi is kept in a slightly leaned position away from the door to invite prosperity within the house.

Do's for Gudi Padwa 2025

Follow these important traditions to have a blessed and joyous celebration:

► Wake Up Early and Have a Holy Bath: Start the day with an oil bath, as it is believed to wash away all negative energy and welcome positivity into the homes of the devotees.

► Wear Fresh and Traditional Apparel: Wearing bright, traditional clothes is considered auspicious. Women often wear gorgeous sarees, and men wear light coloured kurta-pajamas.

► Rangoli at the Entrance: A lovely rangoli is made at the entrance of the house, this adds to the festive mood and welcomes good luck.

► Prepare the Gudi with Devotion: Make sure the Gudi is well-decorated and fixed in its place.

► Offer Prayers and Bhog (Prasad): The devotees sacrifice sweets such as Shrikhand and Puran Poli to gods as a token of gratitude and celebration.

► Chant Mantras and Seek Blessings: Chanting prayers and taking blessings from elders is essential as it reinforces familial ties and encourages spiritual wellness.

► Celebrate with Family and Community: Sharing tasty and healthy meals and exchanging good wishes adds to the festivities of the festival.

Things to Avoid on Gudi Padwa 2025

For a holy and prosperous celebration, avoid these mistakes:

► Incorrect Placement of the Gudi: Always keep the Gudi in the eastern direction to attract prosperity and positivity.

► Disrespecting the Gudi: Keep the Gudi with reverence; never put it on the ground or touch it roughly.

► Wearing Old or Dull Clothes: As Gudi Padwa represents new starts, wear fresh, bright, and traditional clothing.

► Eating Non-Vegetarian Food & Liquor: Practice cleanliness in diet and activities on this propitious day.

► Oversight of Taking Down the Gudi within Time: The Gudi must be respectfully removed by evening or the following day with appropriate prayers.

Gudi Padwa 2025: Significance

Gudi Padwa celebrates the start of Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar and represents victory, prosperity, and a new start. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and the coronation of King Shalivahana.

With the proper rituals and not making these blunders, you can invite happiness, success, and positive energy into your life. Wishing you a blessed and joyful Gudi Padwa 2025!

