Gudi Padwa 2026: Is it on March 19 or 20? Check date, puja timings, Gudi hoisting rituals, significance and celebration
Gudi Padwa 2026 will be celebrated on March 19, marking the beginning of the Marathi New Year with joy and positivity. Check the correct date, puja timings, Gudi hoisting rituals, and the festival’s significance.
- Gudi Padwa is an important festival that marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year.
- It is celebrated with joy and positivity, especially in Maharashtra.
- The festival stands for new beginnings, success, and happiness.
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Gudi Padwa is an important festival that marks the beginning of the Marathi New Year. It is celebrated with joy and positivity, especially in Maharashtra. The festival stands for new beginnings, success, and happiness.
Here’s everything you need to know about Gudi Padwa 2026, including date, timings, rituals, and its importance:-
When is Gudi Padwa 2026?
According to Drik Panchang, in 2026, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on March 19.
Pratipada Tithi Begins: March 19, 2026 – 06:52 AM
Pratipada Tithi Ends: March 20, 2026 – 04:52 AM
This day marks the start of the Hindu New Year according to the Vikram Samvat calendar.
Auspicious Timings for Puja
According to Drik Panchang, these are some auspicious timings for performing puja:
Best Muhurat (Choghadiya): 06:53 AM – 07:57 AM
Brahma Muhurat: 05:08 AM – 05:56 AM
Pratah Sandhya: 05:32 AM – 06:44 AM
Abhijit Muhurat: 12:22 PM – 01:11 PM
Vijaya Muhurat: 02:47 PM – 03:36 PM
Why is Gudi Padwa Celebrated?
Gudi Padwa is celebrated as a symbol of new beginnings, prosperity, and the victory of good over evil.
The word ‘Gudi’ means a flag or a victory symbol
People believe it brings happiness, success, and good luck
The festival is also known as Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
How to Hoist Gudi
Here’s the traditional way to set up a Gudi at home:
Use a bright cloth (usually red or yellow)
Tie it on a long stick or pole
Decorate it with neem leaves, mango leaves, and flowers
Place a copper or silver pot upside down on top
Install it near the main entrance or a visible place
The southeast direction is considered the most auspicious for placing the Gudi.
Benefits of Hoisting Gudi
According to Drik Panchang, hoisting a Gudi brings:
1. Positive energy and prosperity
2. Peace and harmony at home
3. Protection from negative energies
4. Good fortune throughout the year
Celebration Across India
While Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, the same day also marks:
Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Beginning of Chaitra Navratri in North India
Gudi Padwa 2026, falling on March 19, is a beautiful festival that celebrates new beginnings and positivity. By following simple rituals and welcoming the day with devotion, people hope for a year filled with happiness, success, and good fortune. It’s a perfect time to start fresh and embrace new opportunities.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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