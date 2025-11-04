Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: When Is Guru Purab 2025? Check Date, Timings, History, And Significance

When Is Guru Purab 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is one of the most sacred and celebrated festivals in Sikhism, commemorating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh faith and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. Observed on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima, this festival radiates peace, devotion, and unity across the globe. It honours Guru Nanak’s timeless teachings of truth, equality, humility, and selfless service. The day is marked by prayers, hymn recitations, processions, and community feasts known as Langar, reflecting the Guru’s vision of harmony and universal brotherhood.

556th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

According to drik panchang, Festival Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Purnima Tithi Begins: 22:36 on November 4, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 18:48 on November 5, 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 — Celebrating the Divine Light

According to drik panchang, Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the revered founder of Sikhism and the first among the ten Sikh Gurus. Born in 1469 C.E., Guru Nanak’s teachings laid the foundation for a religion that promotes equality, compassion, humility, and devotion to God. The festival falls on the day of Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu lunar calendar, making it a spiritually significant occasion for millions of devotees across the world.

History and Significance of Guru Nanak Jayanti

According to drik panchang, Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth was a divine moment that changed the course of spiritual history. His message emphasized that there is only one God (Ik Onkar), and that every human being, regardless of caste, creed, or gender, has equal access to the divine. He traveled widely to spread the message of truth, love, and service, inspiring humanity to live by principles of selflessness, humility, and universal brotherhood.

The celebration of Guru Nanak Jayanti goes beyond marking a birth anniversary—it serves as a powerful reminder of his teachings and values that continue to inspire generations. The day encourages people to walk on the path of seva (selfless service) and simran (devotion through remembrance of God), reflecting the true essence of Sikhism.

Rituals and Celebrations

According to drik panchang, The festivities of Guru Nanak Jayanti begin two days before the main event with the Akhand Path, a 48-hour non-stop recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. This continuous reading symbolizes devotion and the eternal nature of the Guru’s teachings.

Nagarkirtan

A day before the Gurpurab, devotees participate in a Nagarkirtan—a joyous religious procession led by the Panj Pyare (Five Beloved Ones). The procession features singing of kirtans (hymns), display of Sikh flags, and performances by Gatka teams (traditional Sikh martial artists). Streets are beautifully decorated, and the air resonates with chants of “Satnam Waheguru.”

The Day of Gurpurab

On the morning of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prabhat Pheris (early morning processions) are organized from local Gurudwaras. Devotees gather to sing hymns, listen to spiritual discourses, and participate in prayers. The celebrations reach their peak with the Langar, a community meal served to everyone without distinction of religion, caste, or background — embodying the spirit of equality and unity that Guru Nanak Dev Ji preached.

Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s philosophy is timeless and universal. His core teachings can be summarized through three guiding principles:

Naam Japna – Meditate and remember the divine name with devotion.

Kirat Karni – Earn an honest living through hard work and integrity.

Vand Chakna – Share with others and practice generosity.

These teachings encourage humanity to rise above material desires and live a life rooted in faith, humility, and service to others.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 is not just a festival—it is a spiritual journey that celebrates enlightenment, equality, and compassion. On this sacred occasion, devotees across the world remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s eternal wisdom and strive to embody his message of truth and love. As lamps illuminate the Gurudwaras and hymns fill the air, the essence of Gurpurab reminds everyone that true devotion lies in serving humanity and living righteously.

