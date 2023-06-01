Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And Rituals For The First Pradosh Vrat of June 2023

Guru Pradosh Vrat June 2023: The month of June is beginning with a Pradosh Vrat. Pradosh Vrat has been said to be very significant in Hinduism as devotees worhsip Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day and offer prayers. Pradosh vrat falls twice every month during the Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha and this year in the month of June, Trayodashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha will be observed on June 1st, 2023 in Jyeshtha month. This will be observed as Guru Pradosh Vrat which is falling on a Tuesday.

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Tithi and Puja Muhurat

Trayodashi Tithi Begins- June 1 at 1:39 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Ends- June 2 at 12:48 pm

Puja Muhurat- June 1, from 7:14 pm to 9:16 pm

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Significance

Guru Pradosh Vrat has great importance in Hinduism. On this day devotees observe fast with a pure heart and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that all the wishes of those who keep Pradosh Vrat for the whole day are fulfilled. Puja is always done in the evening.

According to Hindu scriptures, youths who are in search of their desired partner should observe a fast on this day and seek blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Some people also worship Lord Nataraja, who is another form of Lord Shiva. It is believed that Lord Nataraja helps to clear all confusion and bring clarity in life.

Female devotees are advised to worship Goddess Parvati and offer adornments to the Goddess and seek her blessings for all happiness, prosperity and desired partner.

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2023: Puja vidhi/ Rituals

Lord Shiva is worshiped in the evening during Guru Pradosh Vrat.

- On this day, wake up early in the morning, take bath etc., wear clean clothes and resolve to fast by taking water in your hand.

- After this, clean the temple and worship. In Pradosh Vrat, worship is done during Pradosh period and therefore in the evening worship Bholenath with rituals.

- Offer Belpatra, Bhang, Dhatura, Gangajal, milk, lamp and flowers to Bholenath.

- After this, light a ghee lamp and read Pradosh Vrat Katha.

- Then perform aarti of Lord Shiva and break the fast the next day after sunrise.

