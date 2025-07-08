Guru Purnima 2025: Is It On July 10 Or 11? Here’s What You Need To Know About Its Date, Rituals And Significance

Guru Purnima 2025 is a sacred festival celebrated with deep reverence across India and by spiritual communities worldwide. This auspicious day is dedicated to honouring gurus, mentors, and spiritual teachers who guide us through the journey of life. However, this year, there's some confusion surrounding the exact date of the celebration — is it on July 10 or July 11?

We’ll clarify the correct date based on the Hindu lunar calendar (Drik Panchang), explain the festival's spiritual significance, and guide you on how to observe Guru Purnima with devotion and meaning.

Guru Purnima 2025: Is It on July 10 or 11?

According to Drik Panchang, Guru Purnima 2025 falls on Thursday, July 10, aligning with the full moon (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha.

Purnima Tithi begins on July 10 at 1:36 AM, and ends on July 11 at 2:06 AM, making July 10 the proper observance date.

Moonrise occurs after midnight, into the early hours of July 11, but this doesn’t shift the festival's date.

Why That One Day Matters

Since the Purnima tithi occurs predominantly on July 10, and both Hindu tradition and the Drik Panchang confirm that as the date of celebration, July 10 is the correct date.

The full moon continues into early July 11, but observances remain tied to July 10.

Rituals & Significance

Also known as Vyasa Purnima, this day marks the birth of the great sage Ved Vyasa, the compiler of the Vedas and the author of the Mahabharata.

Celebrated across Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, it honours all spiritual gurus and teachers.

Popular practices include guru-puja, paduka (footwear) worship, fasting, reciting Guru stotras, and offering gratitude for guidance.

It also marks the start of the monsoon’s four-month Chaturmas period, especially observed by ascetics and monks.

Since it falls on a Thursday this year, the day is considered even more auspicious for puja and spiritual observances.

Even though the full moon continues into July 11, standard practice is to celebrate Guru Purnima on July 10, since the Purnima tithi is predominant on that day. It’s the day to pause, reflect, and honour the influential teachers and spiritual guides in your life.