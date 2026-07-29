/Guru Purnima 2026: Date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and why this festival is celebrated

Guru Purnima is one of those festivals that's really about gratitude, a day set aside to honour teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides. In 2026, it falls on Wednesday, July 29. People turn their thoughts to their gurus on this day, seeking blessings for knowledge, wisdom, and success.
According to the Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi of Ashadha Shukla Paksha starts July 28 at 6:18 PM and continues until July 29 at 8:05 PM. Based on the Udaya Tithi, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 29, 2026.
On this auspicious day, there are several important timings for Puja:-
Brahma Muhurat: 4:17 AM to 4:59 AM
Amrit Kaal: 8:34 AM to 10:20 AM
Abhijit Muhurat: 12:00 PM to 12:55 PM
These are the hours devotees use for Guru Puja; chanting mantras, meditating, and fasting. Reading or listening to the Satyanarayan Katha is also considered as auspicious on this day.
Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima. It is associated with Maharishi Ved Vyasa, who is believed to be the author of the Mahabharata and the one who compiled the Vedas.
This festival is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains. While it mainly honours spiritual teachers, it is also a day to thank parents, school teachers, professors, and anyone who has guided us in life.
On this auspicious day, devotees rise early, take a bath, wear a clean clothes. Then they worship their guru, or prayers offered to Lord Vishnu and Sage Vyasa.
Mantras get chanted. People meditate, seek blessings. Fasting is common, and so is giving: food, clothes, whatever essentials someone might need. Listening to stories like the Satyanarayan Katha rounds out the day for many.
At its heart, this day is about respect and gratitude toward the gurus who've steered us right. It reminds us of the importance of knowledge, discipline, and wisdom in life.
Buddhism holds its own significance here as well. Tradition says this was the day Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon to his disciples.
Guru Purnima 2026 celebrates something simple but powerful: the bond between teacher and student. It's a nudge to value guidance, learning, and wisdom the things that don't always get thanked enough, and in giving that gratitude to our gurus, we end up reminding ourselves why growth and learning matter.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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