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  • /Guru Purnima 2026: Date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and why this festival is celebrated

Guru Purnima 2026: Date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and why this festival is celebrated

Guru Purnima 2026 will be celebrated on July 29 to honour teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides for their guidance and wisdom. Devotees perform puja, observe rituals, and express gratitude while seeking blessings for knowledge and success.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
Guru Purnima 2026: Date, puja muhurat, significance, rituals and why this festival is celebrated
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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