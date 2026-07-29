/Guru Purnima 2026: Inspiring quotes, warm wishes and messages to honour your mentors

Guru Purnima, observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, is a sacred festival dedicated to honoring teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides. The day celebrates the guru — the beacon who dispels the darkness of ignorance with the light of wisdom. Traditionally, it marks the birth anniversary of Maharishi Veda Vyasa, the legendary sage who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata. Beyond spiritual masters, the occasion offers a timeless moment of gratitude for schoolteachers, parents, and life mentors whose patience, encouragement, and timeless lessons shape our character and illuminate our life’s path.