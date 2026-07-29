Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Lifestyle
  • /Culture
  • /Guru Purnima 2026: Inspiring quotes, warm wishes and messages to honour your mentors

Guru Purnima 2026: Inspiring quotes, warm wishes and messages to honour your mentors

Guru Purnima 2026 is a sacred occasion dedicated to honoring teachers, parents, and mentors who guide our lives. Commemorating Maharishi Veda Vyasa, the festival celebrates the light of wisdom over ignorance. Express your gratitude today with this handpicked collection of heartfelt wishes, messages, traditional prayers, and inspiring quotes.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 08:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 08:31 AM IST
Guru Purnima 2026: Inspiring quotes, warm wishes and messages to honour your mentors
Image Credit: (Image by Magnific)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
What is 'Clicky Ponting'? How a fielder's bizarre finger-snapping trick triggered cricket’s trending cheating row
Clicky Ponting3 min ago
2
Parliament monsoon session20 min ago
3
Guru Purnima20 min ago
4
LPG24 min ago
5
Narendra Modi24 min ago