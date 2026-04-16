Guruvar Remedies: Thursday is dedicated to which Hindu God? Puja vidhi, vrat, mantras to chant, and aarti

There are multiple Gods and Goddesses in Hinduism. Each one of them is worshipped with different affirmations. Each day of the week is dedicated to a specific deity (Gods or Goddesses), and special rituals are performed to honour these deities. Although family customs or regional traditions can be different from each other. If you want to know the general guidelines, here we have compiled all the details about which God to worship today, Thursday (Guruvar). Check the day is dedicated to which Hindu God, puja vidhi, vrat, aarti, and mantras to chant.

Thursday (Guruvar) is dedicated to Lord Vishnu

Thursday is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and all his incarnations. People offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and observe a fast for the whole day. Devotees also read the Srimad Bhagavat Gita with a clean body and a meditating heart.

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Thursday is also the day for Brihaspati or Guru. People wear yellow color on Thursday.

Puja Vidhi to follow

For the daily puja ritual, take a bath early morning, wear clean clothes and sit on a prayer mat (Asana), facing either the East or the North direction.

After cleaning the worship area, light a lamp and perform Achaman (ritual sipping of water) to purify yourself.

Then offer water, flowers, Tilak (sandalwood paste/vermilion), and Naivedya (food offering), first to Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Durga, and the Sun God (Surya Dev).

Finally, read the mantras, perform the Aarti and offer a prayer for forgiveness.

Vrat on Thursday (Guruvar)

You can observe a fast on this day if you want to please Lord Vishnu and the Guru of Gods, Brihaspati. People also observe a fast on Thursday to strengthen their planet Jupiter. It is believed that observing a fast on this day removes obstacles in life and brings good fortune. People with a weak Jupiter (Guru) in their horoscope often fast on Thursdays to appease the planet and bring its positive influence into their lives.

Many devotees, especially women, fast for 16 consecutive Thursdays to seek a suitable partner or for the longevity and happiness of their married life.

Mantras to chant to Thursday: Shri Vishnu Mantras

Lord Vishnu is one of the most significant Gods in Hinduism. Lord Vishnu is the preserver and the protector of the universe. Devotees chant Vishnu Mantra to seek his blessings. Some of Lord Vishnu Mantras are very popular as these Mantras are considered highly effective.

1. Vishnu Moola Mantra

ॐ नमोः नारायणाय॥

Om Namoh Narayanaya॥

2. Vishnu Bhagawate Vasudevaya Mantra

ॐ नमोः भगवते वासुदेवाय॥

Om Namoh Bhagawate Vasudevaya॥

3. Vishnu Gayatri Mantra

ॐ श्री विष्णवे च विद्महे वासुदेवाय धीमहि।

तन्नो विष्णुः प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Shri Vishnave Cha Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dhimahi।

Tanno Vishnuh Prachodayat॥

4. Vishnu Shantakaram Mantra

शान्ताकारम् भुजगशयनम् पद्मनाभम् सुरेशम्

विश्वाधारम् गगनसदृशम् मेघवर्णम् शुभाङ्गम्।

लक्ष्मीकान्तम् कमलनयनम् योगिभिर्ध्यानगम्यम्

वन्दे विष्णुम् भवभयहरम् सर्वलोकैकनाथम्॥

Shantakaram Bhujagashayanam Padmanabham Suresham

Vishvadharam Gaganasadrisham Meghavarnam Shubhangam।

Lakshmikantam Kamalanayanam Yogibhirdhyanagamyam

Vande Vishnum Bhavabhayaharam Sarvalokaikanatham॥

5. Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnu Mantra

मङ्गलम् भगवान विष्णुः, मङ्गलम् गरुडध्वजः।

मङ्गलम् पुण्डरी काक्षः, मङ्गलाय तनो हरिः॥

Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnuh, Mangalam Garudadhwajah।

Mangalam Pundari Kakshah, Mangalaya Tano Harih॥

Aarti to chant on Thursady: Om Jai Jagdish Hare

॥ आरती श्री जगदीशजी ॥

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे, स्वामी ! जय जगदीश हरे।

भक्त जनों के संकट, क्षण में दूर करे॥

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे।

जो ध्यावे फल पावे, दुःख विनसे मन का।

स्वामी दुःख विनसे मन का।

सुख सम्पत्ति घर आवे, कष्ट मिटे तन का॥

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे।

मात-पिता तुम मेरे, शरण गहूँ मैं किसकी।

स्वामी शरण गहूँ मैं किसकी।

तुम बिन और न दूजा, आस करूँ जिसकी॥

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे।

तुम पूरण परमात्मा, तुम अन्तर्यामी।

स्वामी तुम अन्तर्यामी।

पारब्रह्म परमेश्वर, तुम सबके स्वामी॥

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे।

तुम करुणा के सागर, तुम पालन-कर्ता।

स्वामी तुम पालन-कर्ता।

मैं मूरख खल कामी, कृपा करो भर्ता॥

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे।

तुम हो एक अगोचर, सबके प्राणपति।

स्वामी सबके प्राणपति।

किस विधि मिलूँ दयामय, तुमको मैं कुमति॥

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे।

दीनबन्धु दुखहर्ता, तुम ठाकुर मेरे।

स्वामी तुम ठाकुर मेरे।

अपने हाथ उठाओ, द्वार पड़ा तेरे॥

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे।

विषय-विकार मिटाओ, पाप हरो देवा।

स्वमी पाप हरो देवा।

श्रद्धा-भक्ति बढ़ाओ, सन्तन की सेवा॥

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे।

श्री जगदीशजी की आरती, जो कोई नर गावे।

स्वामी जो कोई नर गावे।

कहत शिवानन्द स्वामी, सुख संपत्ति पावे॥

ॐ जय जगदीश हरे।

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