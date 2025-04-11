Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance, Mantras, Aarti, And Puja Vidhi Of Hanuman Janmotsav

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav, is one of the most spiritually significant festivals that celebrate the birth of Lord Hanuman. He is seen as a representation of loyalty, devotion, and selfless service. the beloved deity known for his unparalleled strength, unshakable devotion to Lord Ram, and tireless service to righteousness.

Hanuman Janmotsav coincides with the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra’s full moon day (Purnima), which typically falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. In addition to being a day honouring Lord Hanuman, Hanuman Jayanti serves as a reminder of faith, self-control, and adherence to one’s dharma.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on Saturday, April 12 this year. In 2025, the Purnima Tithi begins at 03:21 AM on April 12 and ends at 05:51 AM on April 13. Since the Tithi starts during the Brahma Muhurat, the festival will be celebrated on April 12 itself.

Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 12, 2025

→ Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:21 on Apr 12, 2025

→ Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:51 on Apr 13, 2025

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Why Two Dates This Year?

Hanuman Janmotsav will be celebrated twice this year due to regional differences and calendar interpretations:

First Hanuman Jayanti

→ Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

→ Tithi: Chaitra Purnima (Full Moon Day in the Hindu month of Chaitra)

Second Hanuman Jayanti

→ Date: Thursday, December 19, 2025

→ Tithi: Margashirsha Amavasya (New Moon Day in the Hindu month of Margashirsha)

As different regions follow distinct lunar calendars, these dual dates occur, according to Drik Panchang. States like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are more likely to celebrate the Margashirsha Amavasya Hanuman Jayanti than the Chaitra Purnima Hanuman Jayanti, which is celebrated frequently in North India.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: History

Known by another name, Bajrangbali, Lord Hanuman is one of the most adored characters in Hindu mythology because of his everlasting devotion and unparalleled prowess. The divine wind deity Vayu predetermined Hanuman’s birth. He was born to Anjana, an apsara who was cursed to be a monkey, and Kesari, the king of the monkeys.

Meeting Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was a turning point in Hanuman’s divine journey. From that moment on, Hanuman became a symbol of unwavering devotion, dedicating his life to serving Lord Ram, especially during the quest to rescue Goddess Sita from the demon king Ravana.

Driven by loyalty and fearless courage, Hanuman played a crucial role in the battle against Ravana’s forces. One of his most legendary feats was carrying an entire mountain—the Dronagiri—to deliver the Sanjivani herb, a life-saving remedy for Lord Ram’s brother Lakshmana, who had been gravely wounded on the battlefield. This act not only displayed his superhuman strength but also his boundless devotion and selflessness.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Significance

Hanuman Jayanti is a celebration that pays tribute to the divine qualities of Lord Hanuman. It’s more than just a festival—it’s a moment of deep spiritual reflection. As devotees honour Hanuman’s courage, loyalty, and humility, they also seek to embody these virtues in their own lives. The day serves as a powerful reminder that with unwavering devotion, selflessness, and inner strength, one can overcome any obstacle and progress on the path of spiritual growth.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Puja Vidhi

Hanuman Jayanti is observed with deep devotion, heartfelt prayers, and sacred rituals that honour the unwavering spirit of Lord Hanuman. Here’s how devotees can celebrate this auspicious day:

1. Begin with a Holy Bath: Start your day with a bath at sunrise and wear clean clothes—this symbolizes inner and outer purity.

2. Chant the Hanuman Chalisa: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is considered highly auspicious. Many devotees chant it 11 or even 108 times to invoke Hanuman’s blessings and protection.

3. Visit a Hanuman Temple: Offer sindoor (vermilion), garlands, and sweets like laddoos to the deity. These are traditional offerings that hold deep symbolic meaning in Hanuman worship.

4. Observe a Fast: Many devotees keep a vrat (fast), consuming only fruits, milk, and nuts as a gesture of devotion and self-discipline.

5. Read the Sundar Kand: Reading the Sundar Kand from the Ramayana is a revered practice on this day. It highlights Hanuman’s heroism and unwavering dedication to Lord Ram.

6. Light Diyas and Incense: Illuminate your prayer space with oil lamps and incense sticks to create a divine atmosphere for spiritual connection.

7, Perform Acts of Charity: Donate food, clothes, or money to the needy. Acts of kindness and service reflect Hanuman’s teachings of humility and compassion.

Celebrating Hanuman Jayanti this way allows devotees to not just honour the deity, but also embody his values in everyday life.

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Mantras To Chant

Devotees chant Hanuman Mantra to seek His blessings. Some of Lord Hanuman Mantras are very popular as these Mantras are considered highly effective.

1. Hanuman Moola Mantra

ॐ श्री हनुमते नमः॥

Om Shri Hanumate Namah॥

2. Hanuman Gayatri Mantra

ॐ आञ्जनेयाय विद्महे वायुपुत्राय धीमहि।

तन्नो हनुमत् प्रचोदयात्॥

Om Anjaneyaya Vidmahe Vayuputraya Dhimahi।

Tanno Hanumat Prachodayat॥

3. Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Mantra

मनोजवम् मारुततुल्यवेगम् जितेन्द्रियम् बुद्धिमताम् वरिष्ठम्।

वातात्मजम् वानरयूथमुख्यम् श्रीरामदूतम् शरणम् प्रपद्ये॥

Manojavam Marutatulyavegam Jitendriyam Buddhimatam Varishtham।

Vatatmajam Vanarayuthamukhyam Shriramadutam Sharanam Prapadye॥

Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Aarti

Aarti Kije Hanuman Lala Ki is one of the most famous Aartis of Lord Hanuman. This famous Aarti of Lord Hanuman is recited on most occasions related to Lord Hanuman.

Aarti Kije Hanuman Lala Ki। Dusht Dalan Ragunath Kala Ki॥

Jake Bal Se Girivar Kaanpe। Rog Dosh Ja Ke Nikat Na Jhaanke॥

Anjani Putra Maha Baldaaee। Santan Ke Prabhu Sada Sahai॥

De Beera Raghunath Pathaaye। Lanka Jaari Siya Sudhi Laaye॥

Lanka So Kot Samundra-Si Khai। Jaat Pavan Sut Baar Na Lai॥

Lanka Jaari Asur Sanhare। Siyaramji Ke Kaaj Sanvare॥

Lakshman Moorchhit Pade Sakaare। Aani Sajeevan Pran Ubaare॥

Paithi Pataal Tori Jam-kaare। Ahiravan Ke Bhuja Ukhaare॥

Baayen Bhuja Asur Dal Mare। Daahine Bhuja Santjan Tare॥

Sur Nar Muni Aarti Utare। Jai Jai Jai Hanuman Uchaare॥

Kanchan Thaar Kapoor Lau Chhaai। Aarti Karat Anjana Maai॥

Jo Hanumanji Ki Aarti Gaave। Basi Baikunth Param Pad Pave॥

As Hanuman Jayanti 2025 approaches, may the teachings and virtues of Lord Hanuman inspire us all to lead a life filled with courage, humility, and devotion. Jai Bajrangbali!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)