Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes: 70+ Messages, Quotes, and Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes: Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, celebrates gratitude, purity, and devotion. This four-day festival is observed mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Eastern India, and marks the offering of arghya to the rising and setting sun for good health, prosperity, and happiness.

As families gather by the riverbanks and devotees observe rituals with immense faith, it’s also a time to spread love and blessings among friends and relatives. Here are 70+ heartfelt Chhath Puja 2025 wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

May the divine blessings of Surya Dev bring prosperity, happiness, and success to your life. Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

On this holy occasion, may all your wishes come true and your life be filled with positivity.

Let’s celebrate purity, devotion, and gratitude. Wishing you and your family a blessed Chhath Puja!

May Chhathi Maiya bless you with good health and success throughout your life.

The setting sun reminds us to be grateful for what we have — Happy Sandhya Arghya!

May your home be filled with divine energy and harmony this Chhath Puja.

Happy Chhath Puja! May the rays of the Sun God illuminate your path toward success.

Sending love and light to you and your family on this auspicious occasion.

Celebrate this Chhath Puja with devotion in heart and peace in mind.

May every sunrise bring new hopes and every sunset bring peace.

Spiritual Chhath Puja Messages

Let’s bow to the Sun God and thank him for sustaining life on Earth.

May Chhathi Maiya shower her divine grace upon you and your family.

On this Chhath Puja, may your devotion be rewarded with eternal happiness.

Wishing that the blessings of Surya Dev brighten your life today and always.

May the holy rays of the Sun fill your home with happiness and positivity.

The purest form of devotion is selfless prayer — Happy Chhath Puja!

May you rise as bright as the morning sun and glow with prosperity.

On this divine day, let’s express gratitude to nature and celebrate togetherness.

Chhath teaches us discipline, patience, and respect for nature — embrace it wholeheartedly!

May this festival bring peace to your soul and warmth to your heart.

Inspirational Chhath Puja Quotes

“The setting sun teaches us that endings can also be beautiful.”

“Faith makes everything possible; devotion makes everything beautiful.”

“When we thank nature, it blesses us in return.”

“Sunshine is the symbol of hope — let Chhath Puja remind us to stay positive.”

“Chhath Puja is not just a ritual; it’s a celebration of balance and gratitude.”

“Offer your prayers to the sun and let your heart be full of light.”

“Purity in heart, peace in mind — that’s the true essence of Chhath.”

“The rising sun brings new beginnings; may yours be filled with happiness.”

“Let the divine rays of the Sun bring abundance into your life.”

“Where faith is pure, miracles happen — Happy Chhath Puja.”

Short and Beautiful Chhath Puja Wishes

Wishing you endless blessings this Chhath Puja!

May your devotion shine brighter than the sun.

Happy Chhath Puja — a festival of light, love, and life.

Let’s celebrate the divine connection between humans and nature.

May your heart be filled with peace this Chhath Puja.

Rise with faith, shine with devotion!

Sending warm wishes for a divine and blessed Chhath.

Celebrate faith, purity, and gratitude today!

Let Chhathi Maiya bring joy to your home.

May your faith bring you closer to happiness and success.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes in Hindi

छठ पूजा के पावन अवसर पर सूर्य देव और छठी मइया का आशीर्वाद आप पर सदा बना रहे।

जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का प्रकाश फैल जाए — शुभ छठ पूजा!

डूबते सूरज को अर्घ्य देने से जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और आशा आती है।

छठ पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!

छठी मइया आपके घर-आंगन को खुशियों से भर दें।

आपका जीवन सूर्य की तरह चमकता रहे — शुभ छठ पूजा!

श्रद्धा और विश्वास से मनाएं छठ पर्व का यह पावन अवसर।

छठ पूजा लाए नई उम्मीदें और खुशहाली आपके जीवन में।

सभी के जीवन में सुख-शांति बनी रहे — छठ पूजा की हार्दिक बधाई!

श्रद्धा से भरे इस पर्व पर आपको मिले खुशियों का अपार खज़ाना।

Chhath Puja 2025 Captions for Social Media

“Offering prayers to the setting sun — a moment of gratitude and peace.

“Faith, devotion, and tradition — that’s the spirit of Chhath.”

“May the divine rays of Surya Dev guide us toward positivity.”

“Let’s celebrate purity and nature this Chhath Puja!”

“The glow of diyas, the chants of devotion — Chhath Puja vibes everywhere!”

“When faith meets devotion, miracles happen.”

“Saluting the energy that sustains life — Surya Dev ki Jai!”

“Celebrating the divine bond between nature and faith.”

“Wishing you peace, purity, and prosperity this Chhath Puja.”

“Let your prayers shine brighter than the sun!”

More Heartfelt Chhath Puja Messages

May the festival of Chhath bring light and happiness into your life.

Wishing you divine blessings and a prosperous future.

May your devotion be as deep as the Ganga and as pure as the morning sun.

On this sacred day, let’s offer prayers with love and humility.

May Chhathi Maiya fulfill all your desires and protect your family.

Let your faith rise with the sun and bring endless joy.

May every moment of Chhath Puja fill your heart with positivity.

Celebrate this divine festival with love, purity, and devotion.

Wishing you a peaceful and blissful Chhath Puja filled with light.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025 — may your life shine as brightly as the rising sun!

Additional Happy Chhath Puja 2025 Wishes To Share With Loved Ones

May the divine light of Chhath Puja guide you toward peace, happiness, and success.

On this sacred festival, may your life shine with hope and positivity.

Wishing you and your family abundant blessings from Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.

May every sunrise bring you strength and every sunset fill your heart with gratitude.

This Chhath Puja, let’s celebrate faith, nature, and the beauty of devotion.

May the warmth of the Sun God fill your home with joy and happiness.

Sending heartfelt prayers and warm wishes to you this Chhath Puja 2025.

May the divine blessings of Chhathi Maiya bring prosperity and good fortune your way.

Let this Chhath Puja remind you that patience and faith bring the brightest rewards.

May the soothing rays of the setting sun calm your soul and bless your family.

Wishing you a Chhath Puja filled with divine energy, love, and peace.

May your life glow with the eternal light of devotion and discipline.

On this pious occasion, may Surya Dev fill your days with endless sunshine and positivity.

Let this Chhath Puja be a reminder to stay grounded and grateful for life’s blessings.

May the holy rituals of Chhath strengthen your faith and bring you closer to divine power.

As you offer arghya to the setting sun, may all your dreams and desires come true.

May this Chhath Puja bring moments of togetherness and joy to your family.

Celebrate the divine spirit of Chhath with love, purity, and a heart full of gratitude.

May Surya Dev’s rays illuminate your life with strength, health, and happiness.

Wishing you a blissful Chhath Puja surrounded by love, light, and divine blessings.

Images For Chhath Puja 2025

As Chhath Puja 2025 fills the air with chants, diyas, and devotion, let’s embrace the festival’s true essence — gratitude, purity, and faith. Whether you’re standing by the riverbanks offering arghya or sending wishes from afar, the spirit of Chhath unites hearts across distances. May Surya Dev bless you with endless energy, positivity, and success, and may Chhathi Maiya’s divine grace bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to your home. Wishing you and your loved ones a radiant and blissful Chhath Puja 2025!