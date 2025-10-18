Happy Dhanteras 2025: Grow THIS Magical 'Sanjeevani Booti' Today For Instant Wealth, Success & Abundance

Happy Dhanteras 2025 Plant for Wealth and Success: As we celebrate Dhanteras today, many of us look for auspicious symbols and rituals to attract prosperity, good fortune, and abundant life energy into our homes. Among the many traditions, a plant often held in high regard is the legendary Sanjeevani Booti, a “resurrection” plant that, when revived, takes on lush vitality. If you’re seeking a meaningful, living symbol of growth, renewal, and abundance, now is the perfect time to get one and nurture it.

Why Sanjeevani is the perfect Dhanteras plant

The term Sanjeevani literally means “that which gives life.” In ancient Indian mythology, notably in 'Ramayana,' this herb is said to have the power to heal and restore life. While the precise identity of the mythical Sanjeevani remains debated, a strong candidate in modern times is the plant Selaginella bryopteris, commonly sold as “Sanjeevani Booti” or “Lakshman Booti”.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What makes it especially fascinating, and fitting for Dhanteras, is its ability to revive from a seemingly dead, dried state when immersed in water. That revival symbolises the return of life, hope, and renewal, perfect metaphors for inviting prosperity and abundance.

How to grow Sanjeevani Booti in water (step-by-step)

If you’ve picked up a dried “Sanjeevani” specimen (commonly sold in markets and online), here’s how to bring it back to life and maintain it as a beautiful symbol of prosperity:

1. Clean the dried plant gently: Remove any debris or dust. Sometimes the dried mass is tightly curled or compacted.

2. Immerse in clean, lukewarm water: Place it in a glass or jar with just enough water to cover the base or roots (or the lower section). Within a few hours to a day, the fronds gradually unfurl and reveal green leaves.

3. Change water periodically: To avoid stagnation, refresh the water every few days. Keep the water clean and avoid algae buildup.

4. Provide indirect light: Keep it in bright, indirect light, avoid harsh direct sunlight, which can dry it out. It thrives under moderate indoor lighting.

5. Optional transition to soil: Once it has revived and shows healthy green growth, you may slowly transition it into a moist, humus-rich soil or a mix (peat, sand, bark) — but maintain high humidity. Keep the soil moist but not waterlogged.

6. Fertilizer & repotting: It’s a slow grower and doesn’t need much feeding. Repot or refresh substrate annually or when plant outgrows its container.

Tip: Display your revived Sanjeevani in a clear glass bowl or vase to showcase its transformation — it acts as a visual reminder of abundance, regeneration, and resilience.

Symbolism & Rituals for Dhanteras 2025

1. Place it in the puja area or near your entrance: Let its green vitality bless the entrances and attract positive energy.

2. Offer fresh water daily: Symbolises nurturing your wealth and success, prosperity must be cared for.

3. Meditate or recite mantras by it: Use the plant as a living focus for intentions of growth, harmony, and abundance.

4. Gift to family or guests: Sharing a revived Sanjeevani is like gifting life and fortune.

A few notes & cautions

1. The identification as the mythical Sanjeevani is not scientifically confirmed, it’s a candidate based on tradition and botanical studies.

2. The medicinal claims traditionally associated with it are still under research; always consult professionals before using it for health.

3. Keep pets or children from ingesting it, since toxicity is unconfirmed.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)