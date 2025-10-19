Happy Diwali 2025: How Many Diyas To Light On Choti And Badi Diwali To Attract Wealth, Positivity & Prosperity

Happy Diwali 2025: Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is more than just a celebration of joy, sweets, and decorations. It’s a spiritual reminder that even a single flicker of light can dispel the deepest darkness. Falling on Monday, October 20, 2025, this five-day festival begins with Dhanteras and concludes with Bhai Dooj, with Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) marking the heart of the festivities.

At the center of every Diwali celebration lies one sacred ritual, lighting diyas. These small clay lamps aren’t just decorative; they symbolize purity, prosperity, and the triumph of light over negativity. But did you know that the number of diyas you light each day holds special significance? According to Hindu tradition, each diya attracts different kinds of energy, from wealth and health to happiness and divine grace.

Here’s your complete diya-lighting guide for Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali 2025, to ensure your home glows with positivity, luck, and abundance.

Choti Diwali (Kali Chaudas): Light 14 Diyas for Protection and Positivity

On Choti Diwali, lighting 14 diyas is believed to invite protection, remove negativity, and strengthen spiritual energy at home.

Traditionally, 11 diyas are placed around the edge of a thali (plate), with a four-faced diya at the center, symbolising the four directions and balance in life. The central diya should be lit first.

Many families add a pinch of sugar or a sweet near the diyas, a symbolic gesture wishing for sweetness, peace, and happiness to fill their homes. The soft glow of diyas on this night is said to cleanse the surroundings of any lingering negativity, setting the stage for a bright and blissful Diwali day ahead.

Badi Diwali (Lakshmi Puja): Fill Every Corner with Light and Abundance

The main day of Diwali, also known as Badi Diwali or Lakshmi Puja, is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the bringer of wealth, fortune, and prosperity. On this night, lighting multiple diyas across your home and courtyard symbolizes inviting the goddess into every corner of your life.

Many devotees place diyas:

1. Near the main entrance to guide Goddess Lakshmi indoors.

2. Around windows, balconies, and courtyards to spread joy and light.

3. In the puja room as a sign of gratitude and devotion.

The tradition holds that the more you illuminate your home, with sincerity and faith, the stronger the energy of prosperity and happiness that flows in.

Beyond Numbers: The Real Spirit of Lighting Diyas

While these rituals offer guidance, there’s no fixed rule about how many diyas to light. The key lies in intent and devotion. Whether you light three diyas or thirty, what truly matters is doing it with a pure heart, inviting light, harmony, and gratitude into your home.

Safety Tip: Always place diyas on stable surfaces away from fabrics and ensure they are never left unattended. A safe Diwali is a joyful Diwali.

As diyas flicker gently through the night, they remind us that every flame, no matter how small, has the power to illuminate the darkest spaces. This Diwali, let your home radiate with hope, happiness, and divine blessings, one diya at a time.

