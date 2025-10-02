Happy Dussehra 2025: 10 Auspicious Things You Should Buy On This Vijayadashami To Attract Prosperity And Good Luck

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of India’s most celebrated festivals, marking the victory of good over evil. Beyond the vibrant processions, devotional rituals, and festive feasts, Dussehra is considered an auspicious day to start new ventures, make purchases, and bring prosperity into your home. Buying certain items on Dussehra is believed to attract wealth, positivity, and good luck for the year ahead.

Here are 10 auspicious things you should consider buying this Dussehra 2025:-

1. Gold and Silver

Why Buy: Metals like gold and silver symbolize prosperity, wealth, and good fortune.

Tip: Even a small gold coin or silver ornament is considered highly auspicious.

2. Kitchen Utensils

Why Buy: Fresh utensils bring positive energy and signify abundance and well-being in the household.

Tip: Opt for new, shiny stainless steel or copper utensils.

3. Vehicles

Why Buy: Dussehra is considered an ideal day for purchasing vehicles, as it brings safe travels and prosperity.

Tip: Perform a small pooja before taking the first ride.

4. Home Appliances

Why Buy: Buying home appliances on Dussehra symbolizes ease, comfort, and happiness in daily life.

Tip: Kitchen gadgets, air purifiers, and electronics are popular choices.

5. Sarees and Traditional Attire

Why Buy: Clothing purchased on Dussehra is believed to bring harmony and blessings to family members.

Tip: Choose vibrant colors like red, yellow, and orange that represent positivity.

6. Puja Items

Why Buy: New idols, puja thalis, incense sticks, and diyas enhance spiritual energy at home.

Tip: Decorate your home altar with fresh flowers and new puja essentials.

7. Books and Stationery

Why Buy: Dussehra is an auspicious day for knowledge and learning, making it ideal to purchase books and study materials.

Tip: Students can also buy notebooks and stationery for a productive year ahead.

8. Financial Instruments

Why Buy: Investing in mutual funds, stocks, or insurance policies on Dussehra is considered lucky for financial growth.

Tip: Perform a small ritual before finalizing investments to seek blessings.

9. Houseplants

Why Buy: Plants symbolise growth, prosperity, and positive vibes.

Tip: Tulsi, money plants, and lucky bamboo are highly recommended.

10. Kitchen Spices and Grains

Why Buy: Fresh spices, grains, and pulses bring abundance and nourishment to your family.

Tip: Buy these items in bulk or variety to ensure a year filled with prosperity.

Dussehra 2025 is the perfect day to invite positivity, prosperity, and good fortune into your home. From gold and silver to home essentials and spiritual items, each purchase made on this day carries auspicious significance. Celebrate Dussehra by making thoughtful purchases that not only enhance your lifestyle but also bring blessings for the year ahead.

