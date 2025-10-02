Happy Dussehra 2025: 10 Surprising Facts About Ravan You Probably Didn’t Know – Wisdom, Power, And Legends

Ravan, the demon king of Lanka and the main antagonist in the Ramayana, is often remembered as the villain who abducted Sita and was ultimately slain by Lord Rama. But beyond this familiar tale lies a complex personality with fascinating qualities. Ravan was not just a mighty king but also a scholar, musician, and devotee of Lord Shiva.

Here are 10 lesser-known and interesting facts about Ravan that reveal his multi-dimensional character:-

1. Ravan Was a Great Scholar

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ravan was a master of the Vedas and Upanishads. He was well-versed in scriptures, astrology, and medicine, making him one of the most learned men of his time.

2. Author of the Shiv Tandav Stotram

A lesser-known fact is that Ravan was a great devotee of Lord Shiva and is credited with composing the powerful Shiv Tandav Stotram, which is still chanted today by devotees.

3. His 10 Heads Symbolized Knowledge

The 10 heads of Ravan were not just physical but symbolized his vast knowledge of six shastras and four Vedas. They also represent his multi-faceted personality.

(Also Read: Did You Know These Unique Places In India Where Raavan Is Worshipped Instead Of Burned On Vijaya Dashami?)

4. Ravan Was a Skilled Veena Player

Ravan was not only a scholar but also a talented musician. He was an expert in playing the veena and contributed significantly to Indian classical music.

5. He Was the Ruler of a Golden Kingdom

Lanka, Ravan’s kingdom, was known as Sone Ki Lanka (Golden Lanka). According to legends, it was built by Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, and was one of the most prosperous empires of its time.

6. Ravan Had Divine Lineage

Ravan was born to sage Vishrava and Kaikesi, making him half-brahmin and half-demon. This unique lineage contributed to his extraordinary abilities and wisdom.

7. Ravan Performed Intense Tapasya (Meditation)

To gain boons and powers, Ravan performed severe penance to Lord Shiva. His deep devotion impressed Shiva, who granted him immense strength and invincibility.

(Also Read: Happy Dussehra 2025: Why Is Ravan Burnt On Vijaya Dashami? The Untold Story And Symbolic Significance Of Ravan Dahan)

8. Ravan Was a Skilled Ayurvedic Healer

Ravan was believed to be a master of Ayurveda. Ancient texts describe his medical treatises, including knowledge of herbs and treatments that made him a great physician.

9. Ravan’s Daughter Was Mandodari

While Mandodari is often remembered as Ravan’s wife, some regional tales describe her as his daughter in a symbolic sense. She is considered one of the panchkanya (five revered women) in Hindu tradition.

10. Ravan Is Worshipped in Some Parts of India

Surprisingly, Ravan is worshipped in certain places like Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh), parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, where he is revered as a learned ruler and devotee of Shiva.

Ravan was much more than just the villain of the Ramayana. He was a scholar, musician, ruler, and devotee, whose life holds many lessons. While his arrogance and desires led to his downfall, his intellect, devotion, and skills continue to fascinate people even today. These lesser-known facts remind us that history and mythology are filled with multi-dimensional characters, each with virtues and flaws.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)