Happy Dussehra 2025: 50 Best Wishes, Facebook Messages, WhatsApp Quotes And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones On Vijayadashami

Happy Dussehra 2025 wishes: Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, symbolising the eternal truth that good always triumphs over evil. It will be celebrated in a grand fashion tomorrow, October 2, 2025, in India and all over the world. Falling on the tenth day of Navratri, this festival commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana as well as Goddess Durga’s triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Dussehra also marks the beginning of preparations for Diwali, the festival of lights. Across India, people celebrate this day with grand Ram Leelas, effigy burning of Ravana, festive feasts, and prayers for prosperity. It is also considered an auspicious day to start new ventures, buy gold, or make important life decisions.

To help you spread the joy and positivity of this occasion, here are 50 best wishes, messages, quotes, and images for Dussehra 2025 to share with your loved ones.

Happy Dussehra 2025 Wishes: Best Wishes for Dussehra 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. Wishing you and your family a joyous Dussehra filled with happiness, prosperity, and success.

2. May this Dussehra inspire you to overcome all obstacles and embrace positivity.

3. On this Vijayadashami, may truth and goodness always guide your path.

4. Let the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana inspire you to conquer your inner struggles.

5. Happy Dussehra! May you achieve victory over all challenges in life.

6. This festive season, may your home be filled with peace, harmony, and prosperity.

7. Just as Ravana was defeated, may negativity in your life be destroyed forever.

8. Celebrate this Dussehra by lighting the lamp of hope and success in your life.

9. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Durga bless you with strength and wisdom.

10. May the festival of Vijayadashami bring new opportunities and endless happiness.

Happy Dussehra 2025 Wishes: Heartfelt Messages for Vijayadashami 2025

11. Dussehra reminds us that good always prevails—wishing you victory in all aspects of life.

12. As Ravana’s effigy burns, let your worries and fears also vanish into the flames.

13. Happy Dussehra! May this day mark the beginning of new triumphs and achievements.

14. Let’s celebrate the power of good over evil and truth over lies this Dussehra.

15. This Vijayadashami, may you be blessed with the courage to face life’s challenges.

ALSO READ | Diwali 2025: Stunning DIY Mandir Decoration and Rangoli Designs You’ll Want to Try

16. May this festive season strengthen the bonds of love and unity in your family.

17. Sending warm wishes of peace, prosperity, and success this Dussehra.

18. Like Lord Rama, may you always walk the path of righteousness and compassion.

19. May your heart be filled with positivity and your mind with wisdom this Vijayadashami.

20. Celebrate this Dussehra with the spirit of renewal and hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Happy Dussehra 2025 Wishes: Inspirational Quotes for Dussehra 2025

21. “The victory of good over evil is not just in history, but in our daily choices.”

22. “Dussehra reminds us to burn away arrogance, anger, and greed from our lives.”

23. “Vijayadashami is a festival of courage, strength, and the eternal power of truth.”

24. “Celebrate Dussehra by conquering your inner demons and embracing positivity.”

25. “The effigies of Ravana fall, but the message of goodness stands tall forever.”

26. “This festival is not just about Lord Rama’s victory, but about choosing righteousness in life.”

27. “Let Dussehra inspire us to walk the path of justice, love, and compassion.”

28. “Burn the evil within and rise like a flame of positivity—this is the spirit of Dussehra.”

29. “Dussehra teaches us that light will always triumph over darkness.”

30. “When goodness unites with courage, victory is always certain—Happy Vijayadashami.”

Happy Dussehra 2025 Wishes: Short Dussehra Greetings for WhatsApp & SMS

31. Happy Dussehra! Let’s celebrate the spirit of truth and triumph.

32. May this Vijayadashami fill your life with happiness and positivity.

33. Wishing you strength, prosperity, and endless joy this Dussehra.

34. May Lord Rama guide you towards righteousness and success.

35. Dussehra is a reminder to always stay true to your values—Happy Dussehra!

36. Wishing you a victorious and prosperous Vijayadashami.

37. Burn away negativity and light the lamp of hope this Dussehra.

38. On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with wisdom and courage.

39. Let us celebrate the victory of light over darkness. Happy Dussehra!

40. May this Dussehra bring peace and joy to your family.

Happy Dussehra 2025 Wishes: Festive Dussehra Images (Ideas to Share)

41. Artistic illustration of Lord Rama aiming his bow at Ravana.

42. A glowing effigy of Ravana ready to be lit up at dusk.

43. Goddess Durga in her Mahishasura Mardini avatar, symbolizing strength.

44. A vibrant Durga Puja pandal filled with lights and devotees.

45. A family lighting lamps on Vijayadashami evening.

46. Golden Vijayadashami greeting card design with traditional motifs.

47. Lord Rama and Sita returning to Ayodhya in a decorated chariot.

48. Children enjoying the festive Ram Leela in colorful costumes.

49. A burning Ravana effigy with fireworks illuminating the sky.

50. Inspirational Dussehra quote designs to share on social media.

Dussehra 2025 is not just a festival, but a reminder that light, truth, and goodness always prevail. It teaches us to conquer our fears, rise above negativity, and embrace positivity in life. As families and communities come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion, let’s share the festive spirit with our loved ones through heartfelt wishes, meaningful messages, inspirational quotes, and beautiful images.

Wishing you and your family a Happy Dussehra 2025!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)