Happy Dussehra 2025: Why Is Ravan Burnt On Vijaya Dashami? The Untold Story And Symbolic Significance Of Ravan Dahan

Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated across India with grandeur. It marks the victory of good over evil, symbolised by Lord Rama’s triumph over the demon king Ravan. The highlight of Dussehra celebrations is the burning of huge effigies of Ravan, along with Meghnad (his son) and Kumbhkaran (his brother). But beyond the popular Ramayana tale, there are lesser-known stories and symbolic reasons why Ravan is burnt every year.

The Popular Story: Rama’s Victory Over Ravan

According to the Ramayana, Lord Rama killed Ravan on the day of Vijaya Dashami after a long battle to rescue his wife, Sita. The burning of Ravan’s effigies symbolises:

The end of arrogance, greed, and ego.

The victory of truth, dharma, and righteousness.

A reminder that evil, no matter how powerful, cannot last forever.

The Lesser-Known Symbolism Behind Ravan Dahan

1. Burning of 10 Negative Qualities

Ravan’s 10 heads are believed to represent ten human vices, such as anger, pride, jealousy, greed, lust, attachment, cruelty, selfishness, hatred, and ego.

Burning his effigy signifies burning these toxic qualities within ourselves to lead a more balanced and virtuous life.

2. A Ritual of Cleansing and Renewal

In many traditions, Ravan Dahan is not just about destroying evil but also about spiritual cleansing.

It symbolises leaving behind negativity, toxic habits, and past burdens to welcome a fresh start with positive energy.

3. Reminder of Dharma (Righteous Duty)

The festival reminds people to always stand for truth, justice, and dharma, just like Lord Rama.

The act of burning Ravan inspires individuals to fight their own inner battles and uphold morality in society.

4. Regional Beliefs and Stories

In some regions, people believe that burning Ravan also marks the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the harvest season.

In Punjab and parts of North India, Ravan Dahan is a grand community event, symbolizing unity and collective strength against evil.

Modern-Day Lessons from Ravan Dahan

While effigies are burnt with fireworks and celebrations, the deeper essence lies in the introspection it encourages.

Are we eliminating the Ravan within us?

Are we replacing anger with compassion, greed with generosity, and ego with humility?

The true spirit of Dussehra lies in this inner transformation, making the festival not just a cultural event but also a spiritual practice.

Dussehra 2025 will once again light up India with the spectacular sight of Ravan Dahan, reminding us of Rama’s victory and the timeless message of good triumphing over evil. Beyond the firecrackers and festivities, the ritual teaches us to burn our inner vices, embrace positivity, and walk the path of righteousness.

